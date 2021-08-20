Boy George & Culture Club and David Rodigan Kenwood gigs to go ahead

Published: 5:20 PM August 20, 2021 Updated: 5:23 PM August 20, 2021

Boy George and Culture Club on the Graham Norton Show - Credit: PA Images on behalf of So TV

Concerts by Boy George & Culture Club and David Rodigan are set to go ahead, despite the postponement of two other shows at Kenwood House this week.

Ticketholders were left disappointed after dates by Rag’n’Bone Man and indie band James on Thursday and Friday (August 19 and 20) were called off due to safety concerns.

Heritage Live has said those shows will be rescheduled.

In a statement it said: "We know there is so much disappointment and frustration about the shows not going ahead, questions as to why a decision was made so late and so on.

"Events of this size take over a year to put on, from booking the artists to delivering what we hope are the best concerts possible. Hundreds of people are involved, from technicians to structural surveyors, electricians, plumbers, you name it. An outdoor event is like building a mini town.

"There is only one reason why we would cancel a show: and that's everyone's safety. There is no margin for error, no risk can be taken.

You may also want to watch:

"As everyone knows, this year we had a lot of wet weather in London and the South East. Yes, it eased a few days back, but the unusually high water table combined with the huge weight of the stage led to an unavoidable decision by the experienced stage contractor to not sign off the staging in time for the build to continue and to deliver the shows on Thursday and Friday.

"We worked throughout the day and night to find solutions, but this took time. Longer than anyone on the team, including the engineers, anticipated.

"We know you are disappointed about these shows - so are we. We are absolutely gutted.

"But we hope when the shows come back that we will be able to do everyone proud and create some brilliant memories for you once again."

Boy George and Culture Club, with Bananarama, are on Saturday, August 21, while Reggae on the Heath, headlined by David Rodigan and The Outlook Orchestra, is on Sunday, August 22.

Visit https://www.heritagelive.net/