'I've listened to Harry's House – and I think I'm a Styler'

I'm a 45-year-old indie kid with Prince and Bob Dylan obsessions and a taste for, but little knowledge of, jazz.

I'm a pop fan (Madonna, Pet Shop Boys – did I mention Prince?) and have eclectic tastes (I know, everyone says that), but I can also be a music snob of teenage proportions.

I sneer at boy bands, avoid Eurovision like the plague, look down on reality shows like X Factor, and have said some unnecessarily harsh things about the Stereophonics.

I don't fall in love with new music in the way I did in my younger years, but in the last week I've had two things on hard rotation.

The first is the astounding gospel/soul of Gabriels, fronted by Jacob Lusk, who apparently wowed American Idol in 2011. They are going to be huge and are at Koko on June 21.

The second is the new album by Hampstead's own Harry Styles, formerly of One Direction and the X Factor.

I was drawn in by the single As It Was – a classic, a low-fi pop gem that could easily have been produced by Metronomy – and following that, the album Harry's House doesn't disappoint.

Music For a Sushi Restaurant and Late Night Talking are all ‘80s horns and synth stabs, packed full of hooks. The “can’t get you off my mind” chorus and refrain in the latter will not leave you alone.

The ‘70s disco groove/Daft Punk revival of Cinema is irresistible, while Keep Driving is genuinely touching – sweet, with a bite.

Boyfriends has the layered hymnal vocals of Bon Iver, and Simon and Garfunkel melodies and guitar.

Harry's House isn’t as derivative as it sounds, or at least it’s no more derivative than what anyone else is doing.

It has topped the charts and won over millions, including me. I guess I'm a Styler.