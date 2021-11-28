Hanukkah 2021: Five events in north London tonight

Where to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah 2021 in north London - Credit: Sally Patterson

The Jewish festival of Hanukkah begins this evening (November 28) and lasts until December 6.

Across north London, families will light the menorah, spin dreidels and tuck into jam doughnuts and potato latkes.

There are a number of events taking place to mark the first night of Hanukkah, from candle-lighting to concerts.

Menorah Lighting, Islington

Where: Islington Green, Upper Street, N1 8DU

When: November 28, 5pm - 7pm

The annual community menorah lighting is back for the tenth year running. People of all faiths are invited to sing traditional songs, dance to the electro klezmer, and make their own candles and puppets.

Organisers Chabad House in Islington promise there will be "hundreds of free latkes, doughnuts, Chanukah gelt (chocolate coins) and hot cocoa" for everyone to enjoy.

People across London will be celebrating Hanukkah by lighting the menorah candles - Credit: Jeremy Freedman

Menorah Switch On, Hackney

Where: Hackney Town Hall, Mare Street, London E8 1EA

When: November 28, 7.30pm

Hackney Council will switch on its menorah lights tonight with a ceremony. The 12ft menorah will stand next to Hackney Town Hall for the duration of Hanukkah.

Rabbi Herschel Gluck OBE, president of Shomrim in Stamford Hill, will read a blessing to mark the first lighting of the menorah.

Sephardi Hanukkah Celebration, Wembley

Where: Wembley Sephardi Synagogue, 46 Forty Avenue, Wembley HA9 8LQ

When: November 28, 3pm - 7pm

Celebrate the first night of Hanukkah in Wembley with games, latkes and doughnuts on offer for the whole family.

Adult tickets are £5 and children under 15 are free - guests are asked to pre-book and pay cash on the day.

Booking is available at: bookwhen.com/wembleysephardi/e/ev-slei-20211128150000

Hanukkah is the Jewish festival of lights - Credit: Jeremy Freedman

Erran Barron Cohen Concert, West Hampstead

Where: JW3, 341-351 Finchley Road, London NW3 6ET

When: November 28, 7pm

Multi-instrumentalist Erran Barron Cohen will be performing a live version of his album Songs in the Key of Hanukkah.

Recorded in London, Berlin and Tel Aviv, the songs combine klezmer, reggae, electronica, hip hop, tango, pop and other genres. Tickets cost £20 to watch the show in the building or £5 to watch online.

Bookings can be made at: https://www.jw3.org.uk/songs-hanukkah

Young Professionals Social, Camden

Where: Atrium Camden, 407 Chalk Farm Road, London NW1 8AH

When: November 28, 7.30pm

This event for young professionals is organised by Chabad of West Hampstead, Centre for Jewish Life and Chabad of Kentish-Camden Town.

Tickets are £25 which buys you hot food by Habiba's Deli, an open bar, menorah lighting, table tennis, snooker and games.

Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/chanukah-in-camden-market-tickets-210731873707