Community murals decorate Hampstead street

Colourful murals painted by local schools and community groups took over Keats Grove on Saturday.

The Mural Festival is part of this year's Hampstead Summer Festival, which included a family garden party on Sunday at Keats House.

Children working on their canvas as part of Hampstead Summer Festival's Mural Festival in Keats Grove - Credit: Isabel Langtry

Still to come is open air Shakespeare on July 2 in the garden of the poet's former home, and an art fair on Sunday 3 when local painters and sculptors bring their artworks to show.

New for this year, the mural project was organised by Hampstead School of Art principal Isabel Langtry, with support from volunteers and the residents of Keats Grove, who gave permission to hang the canvases. The murals were themed around Keats, his poems and former home with local choirs and dance troupes performing as they were unveiled.

The murals were themed around the poet John Keats, his verses and former garden in Hampstead - Credit: Isabel Langtry

"The festival involved creating a series of large-scale murals on canvas which celebrate our creative communities across Camden and bring art to the people in a public space - a gallery without walls," said Langtry.

"Keats Grove is home to the wonderful Keats House Museum, offering us the inspiring theme of Keats' poems and the museum's garden. It's just what we all need right now after the pandemic, creating new cultural memories in Hampstead and Camden. Visitors are able to spot Keats characters and be inspired by the poetic visuals."

Keats Grove residents gave permission to hang the canvases along the street on gates and walls - Credit: Isabel Langtry

Sunday's garden party included a birds of prey exhibition, refreshments, craft activities and storytelling. Funds raised from all events benefit Hampstead School of Art and co-organisers Keats Community Library.

Further details of the Art Fair - including the annual children's art competition and Painting The Heath Competition - and Taming of The Shrew at Keats House from www.hampsteadsummerfestival.com/

Festival visitors were invited to make their mark on a community canvas - Credit: Isabel Langtry





