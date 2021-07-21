Summer Festival raises thousands for good causes

Published: 10:19 AM July 21, 2021

Visitors to the art fair enjoyed delicious food and drink in the grounds of Keats House - Credit: Steven Bobasch

The 2021 Hampstead Summer Festival has raised £10,000 for local good causes despite being a slimmed down event.

This year's programme was officially opened by Highgate actor Simon Callow and included an art fair, family garden party, and open air production of Twelfth Night in the grounds of Keats House museum, with a tight control on numbers.

Proceeds from ticket sales, refreshments and sponsorship will be divided between Keats Community Library which is run by volunteers and holds regular talks and events with local authors, and Hampstead School of Art in Kidderpore Avenue, which offers tuition and community outreach projects for children the elderly and disabled.

Founding committee member Els Bauer thanked sponsors Osbornes Solicitors, Mount Anvil, Stella Lange LLP, TK International and Gaucho adding: "It was fantastic. People were very happy to be there. They were craving social events because they have missed them for such a long time.”