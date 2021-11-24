Hampstead Heath to host first Christmas Fayre
- Credit: PA
Hampstead Heath is set to hold its inaugural Christmas Fayre this winter.
The fair will include a Christmas tree market, fairground rides for young children, a German-style market selling festive goods and seasonal food and drink stalls.
The market, organised by the City of London Corporation (CoLC), opens this Saturday (November 27) and runs until January 2 2022.
Chair of CoLC's Hampstead Heath management committee Anne Fairweather said: “A visit to the Hampstead Heath Christmas Fayre followed by a long walk over the Heath will be the perfect way to enjoy the festivities with friends and family.
"I’m sure local residents to the Heath will be pleased that they have another option for buying a real Christmas tree," the chair added.
The fair will be located at East Heath – close to the South End Green entrance to the Heath.
It will open daily at 9am for the sale of Christmas trees. The market and children’s rides will open at 11am and the event will close at 7pm.
This is a free event and no advance booking is required.