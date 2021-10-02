Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Dog owners invited to join free Hampstead Heath walking book club event

Estelle Nilsson-Julien

Published: 9:52 AM October 2, 2021    Updated: 9:53 AM October 2, 2021
The Barker Book Awards

Kayla Lichten founded The Barker Book Awards - Credit: Vanita Bhavnan

The Barker Book Awards is inviting dog owners for a stroll and chat about books this Sunday (October 3).

The walk will begin at Hampstead Heath Station - meeting at 2pm - and finish at a cafe. Walkers will be given a free book along with dog treats baked by Kayla Lichten, founder of The Barker Book Awards.

The awards combine "Brits' love of reading with their love of dogs", and are currently on the hunt for their dog charity of the year, to which they will donate £1,000.

Kayla told the Ham&High: “We want people to get involved and send in their charity nomination for our dog charity of the year.”

The Barker Book Awards, "The Barkers", are held annually. Nominated works fall into the categories of fiction, non-fiction, children’s fiction and literary classics.

free dog books

Dog-walkers will receive a free canine-focused book - Credit: Kayla Lichten

The awards are exclusively for books written by UK and Irish residents, with winners receiving a £6,000 prize.

The deadline for this year’s competition closed in August, with results to be announced in January.

Anna Webb and Joanne Good, known as the Barking Blondes and hosts of BBC Radio London’s ‘Barking Hour’ are the competition’s judges.

Follow The Barker Book Awards on Instagram @thebarkerbookawards

Hampstead Heath
Books
Hampstead News

