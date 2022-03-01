Open call for Hampstead Art Society competition

Submissions for the annual Hampstead Art Society competition are now open with the a cash prize and the chance to exhibit up for grabs.

Last year, the open call competition attracted hundreds of entries with the best going on display in a summer exhibition. This year, the top prize is £2,000 with runners up getting vouchers, art materials, a studio workshop in Hampstead and a group show at The Fitzrovia Gallery.

"Last year we had entries in the hundreds and a significant number of international submissions," said artist and organiser Mari Tskiria. "Our aim is to make it even more successful this time."

Entries for 2022 close on April 15 with sculpture, pottery, paintings and drawings accepted. Three of the judges are local artists: Highgate-based Joshua press, BP Portrait award winner James Lloyd, and Patricia Barker, a tutor at Hampstead School of Art.

Hampstead Art Society - Summer Exhibition 2021 - Credit: Stephen White & Co

The society is "a group of passionate artists and art lovers" whose Pond Street base formerly belonged to celebrated graphic designer Henri Kay Henrion. As a supporter of the society, his wife Marion has generously retained the studio which doubles as an arts workshop for people with a range of abilities, and a space for artists to pursue their work.

Tskiria added: "The Hampstead Art Society was founded to give a platform to the highest quality of predominantly figurative works.

"As an alternative to other art competitions we take reduced commission fees, and charge less for entry, to create a fairer platform for artists. Our Judges are experts in their field and are looking for the most authentic, highest quality and most vivacious repertoire of works. We are hoping to create a space to escape the illustrative photorealism you find so frequently in art exhibitions."

Work by the 2021 winner Rotem Amizur - Credit: Stephen White & Co

Last year's winner of The Henrion Award was Rotem Amizur, who works in collage using simple geometric shapes and whose winning entry was made in Dorset en Plein Air.

Runners up prizes are courtesy of sponsors Michael Harding, Rosemary&Co and Cass Art and the Hampstead Art Society Summer exhibition will take place at The Fitzrovia Gallery from July 4-10. Competition entries to www.hampsteadartsociety.uk