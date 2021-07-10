Carl Donnelly and Abdandoman at new Kentish Town comedy night

Published: 4:12 PM July 10, 2021

The Grafton in Kentish Town welcomes a new comedy night this month.

On July 21 the line-up at the Prince of Wales Road venue will be Carl Donnelly, Abandoman, Alison Spittle , Michael Akadiri , Su Kaur and MC Siôn James.

The event is presented by Collywobblers Comedy and Fourpure Craft Beer, which will be including a free pint with each ticket.

Carl Donnelly, who has twice been nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award, will be a familiar face from appearances on comedy shows including Mock the Week, and from his Two Vegan Idiots Podcast.

Irish improvised hip hop comic Abandoman has not only appeared on shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, but has toured with Ed Sheeran.

Alison Spittle is the co-host of Wheel Of Misfortune podcast, and is regular on shows including The Guilty Feminist podcast and BBC Radio 4’s Grownup Land.

Michael Akadiri was not just Komedia New Comedian of the Year 2020, but works as a junior doctor in the NHS.

The line-up is completed by Su Kaur, of whom it is said: "The fine line between class and crass, stuck between culture clash and a lot of trash. Straddling two cultures and being a disappointment in both."

The show will be organised in accordance with any Covid guidelines in place.

Food is available but arrive early for pre-comedy dining. The Grafton was the winner at the Publican Awards 2021. Email info@thegraftonnw5.co.uk to book.

Tickets are £10 in advance via https://www.jokepit.com/e/4887 or £15 cash on the door, subject to availability.

For information and group reservations, contact sionjamescomedy@me.com or text 07734 805817.

