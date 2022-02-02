Get on your dancing shoes: Gigs in London to get you moving this month
Nathalie Raffrey and Sally Patterson
- Credit: PA
As Covid restrictions ease, Londoners can finally enjoy live music again.
Whatever your taste, there's sure to be something to get you moving on the dancefloor this month, from R&B and soul to rock and roll.
Here are some of the best gigs planned to take place in north and east London this February.
Sidders, Kilburn
Where: The Fiddler, 229 Kilburn High Road, NW6 7JG
When: 7.30pm - Wednesday, February 2
Sidney Lintot, aka Sidders, is rapidly making a name for himself as one of the most exciting young artists to emerge from the UK hip hop / soul scene.
Tickets cost £8.80 and children aged 14+ are welcome.
Tickets: https://www.seetickets.com/event/the-fiddler-presents-sidders/the-fiddler/2154644
Gili Portal, Shoreditch
Where: Apples & Pears Bar, 26 Osborn Street, London, E1 6TD
When: 7pm - Wednesday, February 2
Gili Portal will be performing a free concert this month, supported by Aiko.
The indie-pop singer-songwriter from Haifa, Israel will play alongside Moscow-born, Czech Republic-raised and London-based musician Aiko, whose music is a unique blend of cultures and influences.
Registration: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/live-music-gili-portal-aiko-tickets-205697014307
Jack Francis, Clerkenwell
Where: The Slaughtered Lamb, 34-35 Great Sutton Street, EC1V 0DX
When: 7.30pm - Thursday, February 3
The Americana/folk singer-songwriter is performing a special show in London, ahead of his new album release on Friday.
Last entry is 8pm, and tickets cost £11.25.
Tickets: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/London/The-Slaughtered-Lamb/Jack-Francis/35949446/
Janet Kay and Carroll Thompson, Canary Wharf
Where: Boisdale Of Canary Wharf, Cabot Square, E14 4QT
When: 9.15pm - Thursday, February 3
"The Queens of Lovers Rock" are playing in Canary Wharf this month.
Janet Kay is best known for 'Silly games' which went to number one in the UK charts in 1979.
Carroll Thompson had hits including 'I’m so sorry', 'Hopelessly in Love', and 'Make it with you'.
Tickets: https://www.designmynight.com/london/bars/canary-wharf/boisdale-of-canary-wharf/janet-kay-carroll-thompson
Anouska Taylor, Somers Town
Where: St Pancras Old Church, Pancras Rd, NW1 1UL
When: 7pm and 9pm - Friday, February 4
Singer-songwriter Anouska Taylor will be playing two intimate shows in this historic venue, one at 7pm and one at 9pm.
Anouska "blends heart-on-sleeve storytelling with soaring, evocative, string-laden vocals" to create a "soul-stirring pop style that lifts and inspires her audience".
Tickets: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/London/St-Pancras-Old-Church/Anouska-Taylor/35901451/
HUNTAR, Islington
Where: O2 Academy Islington, 16 Parkfield Street, N1 0PS
When: 7pm - Friday, February 4
With an impressive 20 million Spotify streams to his name, HUNTAR is performing a rare live show this month.
In collaboration with east London artist Hoost, the pair released Lost EP, written during lockdown over Zoom, showcasing their blend of futuristic R&B and cinematic pop.
Tickets: https://www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academyislington/events/1330267/huntar-tickets
Echo & The Bunnymen, Camden
Where: The Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Road, NW1 8EH
When: 7pm - Monday, February 7
Post-punk rock group Echo & The Bunnymen celebrate the songs that brought them their twenty top 20 hits and nine top 20 albums so far during their 40-year career.
The show was originally planned for May last year but had to be rescheduled due to Covid.
Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/m9ctcs98
Ella Eyre, Kentish Town
Where: 02 Forum Kentish Town, 9-17 Highgate Road, NW5 1JY
When: 7pm - Thursday, February 10
Singer-songwriter Ella Eyre is known for her collaborations with Rudimental on their UK number-one single 'Waiting All Night'.
Tickets: https://www.viagogo.co.uk/Concert-Tickets/R+B-Urban-Soul/Ella-Eyre-Tickets/E-8624144
Hatis Noit, Hackney
Where: Cafe OTO, 18-22 Ashwin Street, E8 3DL
When: 7.30pm - Friday, February 11
Hailing from Shiretoko in Hokkaido, Hatis Noit now lives in London.
The Japanese vocal performer is inspired by Gagaku and operatic styles, Bulgarian and Gregorian chanting, to avant-garde and pop.
Tickets: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/528067#tickets
Silver Bullet Jazz Jam, Finsbury Park
Where: The Night Owl, 5 Station Place, N4 2DH
When: 7pm - Monday, February 14
Bukky and his crew of professional players make up the house band at this Finsbury Park joint - and they encourage others to join on the night.
There is a £3 suggested donation at the door.
Tom Lumley & The Brave Liaison, Dalston
Where: Victoria Dalston, 451 Queensbridge Road, E8 3AS
When: 7pm - Friday, February 18
Tom Lumley & The Brave Liaison have gained themselves a reputation for being a "must see” band.
Known for taking to the stage with "monumental energy that’s felt from the front row to the back of the room", this is sure to be a great night.
Tickets: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/London/The-Victoria-Dalston/Tom-Lumley--The-Brave-Liaison/35974831/
Kenny Thomas, Canary Wharf
Where: Boisdale of Canary Wharf, Cabot Square, E14 4QT
When: 9.30pm - Thursday, February 24
R&B singer and Brit Award nominee Kenny Thomas is back at the Boisdale after three sell-out shows in 2021.
Tickets: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/London/Boisdale-Of-Canary-Wharf/Kenny-Thomas/35937486/
KSI, Wembley
Where: The SSE Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, HA9 0AA
When: 7pm - Friday, February 25
Youtuber and rapper KSI has scored six top 10 singles, collaborating with Rick Ross, Trippie Redd and Tion Wayne, Craig David, Anne-Marie and YUNGBLUD.
Tickets: https://www.axs.com/uk/events/401150/ksi-tickets?skin=wembley