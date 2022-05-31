Remembering Gallipoli in WWI with art, music and stories

Fred Stear who was awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Medal for his part in the Gallipoli campaign - Credit: Courtesy of Katherine Ives

Lauderdale House will be remembering the First World War Gallipoli campaign 107 years on.

Commemorating Gallipoli: Art Music and Stories takes place at the Highgate arts centre on June 7 with historian Peter Hart, who has interviewed many veterans of the disastrous Allied campaign to capture the Turkish straights.

Hart will focus on the withdrawal of Allied troops from the Gallipoli peninsular after an 11 month battle that left 500,000 dead on both sides. Audiences will also hear songs by veterans William Denis Browne and FS "Cleg" Kelly, writing by AP Herbert, and see the artworks of Henry Valensi, (1883-1960) who served as war artist to the French General Gouraud.

Lieutenant William Denis Browne, composer and Great Uncle of Lauderdale House board Vice-Chair Nick Peacey in 1915 - Credit: Courtesy of Nick Peacey

Stories include the coincidence that Lauderdale House director Katherine Ives and vice-chair of the board Nick Peacey have ancestors who went over the top a few hundred yards apart at noon on June 4, 1915, in the third battle of Krithia.

Peacey's great uncle Denis Browne was mortally wounded within the first hour, while Ives' great-grandfather Fred Stear rallied troops at a critical moment and won the Conspicuous Gallantry Medal.

Les Dardanelles 1915 by Henry Valensi - Credit: Musee Nationale d'Art Moderne/Centre Pompidou.

Tickets are £12 in person and £5 on Zoom. Visit www.lauderdalehouse.org.uk/whats-on/commemorating-gallipoli