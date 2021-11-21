New luxury French furniture brand to launch in Hampstead
- Credit: ligne-roset.com
An established French furniture brand is setting up shop in Hampstead after seeing significant growth across the UK.
Ligne Roset Hampstead on Finchley Road will have a grande opening event on November 25. The Hampstead showroom is the latest Ligne Roset store in London, offering an array of home decor products.
The French furniture brand has been in business since 1860, known for iconic models such as the Togo and Ploum sofas.
There are also Ligne Roset stores in Bromley and in the West End on Mortimer Street.
In addition to its launch, the Hampstead showroom will be supporting West Hampstead Women's Centre as part of its ongoing community investment scheme.
West Hampstead Women’s Centre has been helping women in the London Borough of Camden since 1984.
It's mission is to provide a safe, supportive and flexible space for women to meet where they can access services and support in crisis.
Most Read
- 1 Possible travel disruptions in north London this week
- 2 Planet Organic to open Hampstead High Street store on Tuesday
- 3 Covid-19 hospital discharge decision 'saved lives', says Camden Council
- 4 Hampstead favourite wins Indian restaurant award
- 5 'I feared for my life': Security guard scarred after late-night ambush
- 6 Sharmake Mohamud: Next hearing set for quintet charged with murder
- 7 Further six charged following fatal shooting of Newham man in Haringey
- 8 Pictures: Taking a look back at London in the snow
- 9 Highgate mum creates scheme to advise young girls on bullying and anxiety
- 10 Nazanin wins human rights award for bravery while detained in Iran