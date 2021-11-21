Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
New luxury French furniture brand to launch in Hampstead

Holly Chant

Published: 4:17 PM November 21, 2021
Ligne Roset Ava dining table, POA, and Tadao chairs, POA, ligne-roset.com

Ligne Roset Ava dining table, POA, and Tadao chairs, POA - Credit: ligne-roset.com 

An established French furniture brand is setting up shop in Hampstead after seeing significant growth across the UK. 

Ligne Roset Hampstead on Finchley Road will have a grande opening event on November 25. The Hampstead showroom is the latest Ligne Roset store in London, offering an array of home decor products. 

The French furniture brand has been in business since 1860, known for iconic models such as the Togo and Ploum sofas. 

There are also Ligne Roset stores in Bromley and in the West End on Mortimer Street. 

Selling the lifestyle: These Ligne Roset Sintra sofas and Luna Rossa pendant light would help style

Selling the lifestyle: These Ligne Roset Sintra sofas and Luna Rossa pendant light would help style your space - Credit: Archant

In addition to its launch, the Hampstead showroom will be supporting West Hampstead Women's Centre as part of its ongoing community investment scheme. 

Ligne Roset Pukka armchair, from £1,465, chattels-designerfurniture.co.uk

Ligne Roset Pukka armchair, from £1,465, chattels-designerfurniture.co.uk - Credit: Ligne Roset

West Hampstead Women’s Centre has been helping women in the London Borough of Camden since 1984.

It's mission is to provide a safe, supportive and flexible space for women to meet where they can access services and support in crisis. 

