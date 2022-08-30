FT Weekend Festival for 'curious minds' returns to Kenwood

Now in its seventh year, the FTWeekend Festival returns to Kenwood House on Saturday, September 3 - Credit: Eamonn McCormack/FT Weekend Festival

Politicians, chefs, scientists and journalists will rub shoulders at the FT Weekend Festival in the grounds of Kenwood on Saturday.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock, film director Stephen Frears, designer, Lulu Lytle, and Booker prizewinner Douglas Stuart are among 130 speakers across 10 stages at the one-day event run by the weekly newspaper.

Now in its seventh year, the eclectic line-up ranges from wine tasting with Jancis Robinson and live cookery demos for chicken Kyiv and crepes with apple compote, to sessions on creating an everlasting flower display and 'Is it Ok to Have a Holiday Home?'.

FT editor Roula Khalaf (left) will once again chair panel discussions on the Big Ideas of the day at FTWeekend festival at Kenwood House - Credit: Getty Images for FTWeekend Festival - FT Live

"Big ideas" about the media, the NHS, the climate, data use, and the big interview with former Kremlin confident Michael Khodkovsky on "how to deal with Putin", will be aired on the main stage – with Hancock joining a panel on "Can A New PM can save the Tories?", and historian Simon Schama discussing whether Donald Trump can make a comeback.

FT Weekend columnists will run sessions on everything from personal finance to travel and interiors, while culture is represented with a performance of Trojan Women by a cast of refugees, West End stars Jenna Russell and Daniel Evans Celebrating Sondheim, Frears discussing his film career, and Akram Khan on dance.

The one day festival features 130 speakers across 10 stages - Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for FTWeekend Festival - FT Live

A music quiz, a sound bath with 'energy guide' Jasmine Harsono, navigating relationships with therapist Esther Perel, and sessions with Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussein and food blogger Ella Mills are also among the highlights.

FT Weekend editor Alec Russell, said: “This is a magical day when the inquisitive spirit of the FT Weekend paper comes alive on stage. We will be taking on all the big questions of today but will also sprinkle irreverence and wit as we do each weekend. Among my highlights will be listening to the great historians Frank Dikotter and Ram Guha on China, India and the age of autocracy, a no-holds barred debate with Martin Wolf on whether we should rip up our economic policy, and watching a live performance of the Trojan Women by Ukrainian and Afghan refugees.”

FT Live managing director Orson Francescone added: “We’re delighted to be returning to Kenwood House in London, where our inaugural event was first held.”

FTWeekend Festival runs on Saturday, September 3 - Credit: Getty Images for FTWeekend Festival - FT Live

Loyalty Pass for FT subscribers £109, General admission pass £119. Visit ftweekend.live.ft.com/