On the fringe: Great shows in north London this summer

Published: 9:43 AM July 26, 2021

With theatres finally back up an running properly after the end of restrictions, there are many great plays, musicals and comedy to catch this summer.

Although the Edinburgh Fringe is on in August, many shows that would have headed north in normal times are staying put.

The Camden Fringe looks set to be the best yet, but there are plenty of other gems to discover – here are just some:

Aaaah…I’m Jewrotic And I Blame My Jewish Mother…Who Else?

Henry (Churney) Churniavsky’s comedy show finds humour in family life and what it means to be Jewish in 2021. His material is broad – neither family friendly nor adults only. He has been a stand-up for seven years, performing internationally and at the Edinburgh Fringe. All the profits go to mental health charities.

August 18-22, Etcetera Theatre, Camden

Camden Fringe: https://camden.ssboxoffice.com/performances/aaaah-im-jewrotic-and-i-blame-my-jewish-mother-who-else-3/

The Boy with the Bee Jar

Set on a North London estate, a young boy with an absent father develops an interest in bees. At the same time he forms an unlikely alliance with an old punk, and they become vital to each other's personal narrative. Critics have drawn comparisons to Waiting for Godot. The play was longlisted for the Bruntwood prize.

June 29 to July 17, The Hope Theatre, Upper Street

https://www.thehopetheatre.com/productions/the-boy-with-the-bee-jar/

Coronavirus – A Great British Farce

An absurd, dark comedy satirising life in the Covid age. Inspired by the writer’s own lockdown diaries, it takes a weird and wonderful trip into the mind of Londoner Joe. Part study into the stir craziness of isolation, this play promises to induce laughter and a sense of knowing as audiences see themselves in its protagonist.

August 2-4, Hen and Chickens Theatre, Highbury

Camden Fringe: https://camden.ssboxoffice.com/events/coronavirus-a-great-british-farce/

Deaf Ears – How I Learned to Hear

What’s it like being a hearing child of deaf parents? In Joe Friedman, it drove a lifelong desire to connect with others. It led him to do stand up and improvisation, become a psychotherapist, write a series of successful children’s books, and write this show. Joe’s storytelling brings to life a scary and hilarious drug-fuelled encounter with the Chicago police (during the ‘69 Chicago 7 trial), and a patient who drives him mad but unlocks his deaf ears - all woven together with a sympathetic account of his parent’s struggle with being labelled “deaf and dumb”.

August 14-15, Hen and Chickens Theatre, Highbury

Camden Fringe: https://camden.ssboxoffice.com/events/deaf-ears-how-i-learned-to-hear/

The Emoji Project

The Emoji Project is an intergenerational, participatory anthology of new writing responding to emojis as an ever-evolving, nuanced language. From their birth in 90s Japan to their far-reaching, institutionalised use in the present, emojis are a trademark of how we connect. The project has assembled a team of creatives to consider our use of digitised communication and to imagine future emojis. Each writer will investigate and play with the meaning of a different emoji, translating its possibility into poetry, participatory work or short plays.

August 12-14, Hen and Chickens Theatre, Highbury

Camden Fringe: https://camden.ssboxoffice.com/events/the-emoji-project/

Game of Governments

Clementine Beeson and Geoffrey Williams Productions’ original satirical comedy Game of Governments debuts at the Camden Fringe after its sold out production at the Gielgud Theatre as part of the RADA Festival in 2019. A non-partisan show about the absurdities of politics, political systems and the people who live with the consequences.

July 27 - August 1, Upstairs at the Gatehouse, Highgate

August 11, 12, 19, 20, The Cockpit, Lisson Grove

https://upstairsatthegatehouse.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173612510/events/428383174

https://www.thecockpit.org.uk/node/1943

History on the Road

A new play with an all-Black, all-female cast, dealing with the closure of a family run hair salon in Brixton. Exploring significant cultural events that have taken place in the area over the years, it's all about female empowerment.

August 9-10, The Cockpit Theatre, Marylebone

Camden Fringe: https://camden.ssboxoffice.com/events/history-on-the-road/

Hymn

Benny and Gilbert form a close bond despite being from different social classes. Race is a continuous, unspoken thread throughout this play, with references to far flung places like Jamaica and Mississippi, as well as looking at how the two Black men experience life in the UK. It is staged in a modern fashion, with minimal props and lighting, and the actors are prone to breaking into song.

July 17 to August 13, Almeida Theatre, Upper Street

https://almeida.co.uk/whats-on/hymn/23-jul-2021-14-aug-2021

If we ended this

If We Ended This is a play about intimacy, or rather an expression of how intimacy fuels and governs us, how we lose ourselves in it and find ourselves in the fallout. Following a sold out, four-star preview run at Colours Hoxton, Entwine Theatre bring their debut piece to Camden People’s Theatre, as

part of the Camden Fringe 2021.

August 3-8, Camden People's Theatre, Euston

Camden Fringe: https://camden.ssboxoffice.com/events/if-we-ended-this/

Mary & Mietek

A true story centred around the romance between a man and a woman during WWII. A modern day couple learn about their own relationship by reading love letters between the playwright's grandparents. Both sets of partners are separated by borders during tumultuous times. This two person play prominently features music and movement.

August 25-27, Hen and Chickens Theatre, Highbury

Camden Fringe: https://camden.ssboxoffice.com/events/mary-mietek/

Melting Pot

Good people do bad things and bad people do good things. Anoushka Rava sways brilliantly between both, offering a hilarious mix. French-Iranian, born in London, raised in Paris, this show tackles current societal matters with lightness and irony. Imagine what comes out of her Jewish, Muslim and Catholic heritage, coping with the most unapologetic family you can only fall in love with.

August 2, Museum of Comedy, Holborn

August 5, Canal Cafe Theatre, Warwick Avenue

Camden Fringe: https://camden.ssboxoffice.com/events/melting-pot/

The Smartest Giant in Town

Based on a children’s book, this production tells the tale of George - a giant who is unhappy with his personal appearance. Having acquired some new threads, he becomes the smartest giant in town, but things become more complicated when he meets some animals who need them more than he does. This kids show is performed using puppets and songs.

May 29 to August 15, Little Angel Theatre, Islington

https://littleangeltheatre.com/whats-on/the-smartest-giant-in-town/

Tropicana

Aidan Sadler describes themselves as a "queer comedy cabaret artist". A celebration of all things 80s, the show is part stand-up, part musical. With experience in clubs and on cruise ships, Aidan knows how to command an audience. The act covers topics such as body image and growing up gay in a small town.

July 20-24, Hen and Chickens Theatre, Highbury

http://www.unrestrictedview.co.uk/tropicana/

Village Wooing

SHAW2020 was founded by theatre professionals who are members of The Shaw Society. Their focus is to bring Bernard Shaw’s theatre and writings to a wider, more diverse audience. In 2020 they transferred their performances online, with Zoom theatre events entitled Sharing Shaw and the YouTube series ‘Talking Shaw’. SHAW2020 presents this knockabout battle of the sexes in a Shaw Society sponsored production, as part of the Camden Fringe Festival in August. Back in the theatre, Village Wooing is a "knockabout battle of the sexes" a in which the characters play a game of cat and mouse across land and sea.

August 15-18, Etcetera Theatre, Camden

Camden Fringe: https://camden.ssboxoffice.com/events/village-wooing/