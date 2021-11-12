Jazzie B is one artist hosting free DJ sets at Camden Market Hawley Wharf this November and December - Credit: Camden Market Hawley Wharf

Put on your dancing shoes - Camden Market Hawley Wharf is hosting free DJ sets throughout November and December.

The Camden Crossfade series is set to run every Wednesday to Sunday until December 31.

DJs include Jazzie B, Judge Jules, Lady Leshurr, Fat Tony, Eddie Piller, Kissy Sellout, Ronnie Herel, and many more.

Founder of Soul II Soul Jazzie B said: "Since our early days we have soaked up the eclectic vibes, absorbing the art, the fashion, the music, the graffiti, the sound systems that made Camden Town so special.

Camden Market Hawley Wharf is a new complex by Camden Lock - Credit: Camden Market Hawley Wharf

"And the most important thing we learned from those who went before us was how vital it was to put back into the community that lifted you up in the first place."

Jazzie B - who still lives in the area - considers himself "privileged" to be invited to DJ in Camden Market as "this is where so much of what we achieved as a collective began".

Runnings these sessions, which started with the launch on November 4, feels like a full circle moment.

The mixed-use complex hosts a cinema, restaurants and a market - Credit: Camden Market Hawley Wharf

"This is us supporting Camden Market in the way it supported Soul II Soul more than thirty years ago," he added.

Camden Market Hawley Wharf includes an art-house cinema, cafes, restaurants, a food market, public roof terrace and various other public open-air spaces.