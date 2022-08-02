Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Free proms get under way in Waterlow Park

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 12:17 PM August 2, 2022
Syrian Oud player Rihab Azar is among the musicians who will perform in Waterlow Park this month

Syrian Oud player Rihab Azar is among the musicians who will perform in Waterlow Park this month - Credit: Supplied

A series of free pop up concerts gets under way in Waterlow Park this Sunday with a traditional brass band.

Brass Band London make a return to the Highgate park after playing 2016's Lark in the Park to mark 125 years since Sir Sydney Waterlow's bequest of the space as a "garden for the gardenless".

Combining trombones, tenor horn, flugelhorn, cornets and euphonium, the band will play the first of four Sunday afternoon concerts organised by The Friends of Waterlow Park with funding from Camden Council.

They continue on August 14 with the Raga Duo of Jonathan Mayer on Sitar and Mitel Purohit on Tabla. Acclaimed Syrian oud player Rihab Azar performs with percussionist Ant Romero on August 21, and London Jazz Festival favourite the James Akers Trio round things off on August 28 featuring saxophonist Akers with Nigel Price (organ) and Jack Yardley on drums.

Concerts run from 2.30pm to 3.30pm in the North Shelter.

Jonathan Mayer, sitar player of the Raga Duo who play Waterlow Park, Highgate on August 14.

Jonathan Mayer, sitar player of the Raga Duo who play Waterlow Park, Highgate on August 14. - Credit: Supplied

Music
Highgate News
North London News
Camden News

