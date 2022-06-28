Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do

I want to philately! Freddie Mercury’s stamp collection goes on display

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 8:44 AM June 28, 2022
Queen's Freddie Mercury collected stamps as a boy

Queen's Freddie Mercury collected stamps as a boy - Credit: PA/Postal Museum

Freddie Mercury’s childhood stamp album is to go on display at The Postal Museum. 

The Queen singer went on to be one of the biggest stars in the world, with songs including Bohemian Rhapsody, Don’t Stop Me and One Vision, but for a few years as a boy, stamps were his passion. 

The album will be on display at the museum in Phoenix Place, off Gray’s Inn Road, from July 13 to October 30. 

The 54-page album consists predominately of stamps from the British Commonwealth and reveals not only Freddie’s early life in Zanzibar, but also his artistic talent. 

Freddie Mercury's stamp album

A page from Freddie Mercury's stamp album - Credit: Postal Museum

Curator Georgina Tomlinson said: “The Postal Museum is delighted to be able to show this rare item from Freddie Mercury’s childhood which we are exhibiting to celebrate 50 years of Pride in the UK.  

“The album, is a surprising insight into the early life of a man who is remembered across the world for his incredible musical prowess and theatrical stage presence.”

Freddie Mercury, born Farrokh Bulsara (1946-1991), spent his early life in Zanzibar where his father Bomi worked for the British Colonial Office. Bomi’s enthusiasm for stamp collecting was passed on to his son, who is believed to have collected from the ages of nine to 12.

Most Read

  1. 1 Academy to crack down on 'boisterous' behaviour after inspection
  2. 2 Paddling pool to be open all week after pipes replaced
  3. 3 I want to philately! Freddie Mercury’s stamp collection goes on display
  1. 4 Parliament Hill's second kite display an 'unqualified success'
  2. 5 'Gabriels stun Koko – superstardom seems inevitable'
  3. 6 Door-to-door patio cleaners con Belsize Park pensioner out of £1,300
  4. 7 Firefighters renew e-scooter warning after Finchley blaze
  5. 8 Disabled Hampstead swimmer's 'disappointment' at court ruling
  6. 9 Police probe reports of shooting at scene of crash in West Hampstead
  7. 10 Opening date confirmed for new Finchley Road Aldi

After the family moved to the UK in the 1960s Freddie studied graphic design at the Ealing College of Art. His artistic talent can be seen in the creation of the pages. The designs often use the stamps’ shape and colour to produce symmetry on the page. 

Freddie Mercury's stamp album

A page from Freddie Mercury's stamp album - Credit: Postal Museum

In 1970 Freddie Brian May and Roger Taylor's band, Smile, and a year later John Deacon joined. They would become Queen, going on to become one of the biggest bands in the world. Queen's Greatest Hits has sold more than 25 million copies. 

The stamp album was purchased at auction in 1993 with the proceeds going to the AIDS charity Mercury Phoenix Trust. 

Since then, the album has been displayed at stamp shows in the UK, Prague, and Australia as well as touring exhibitions.

As well as seeing the album in the museum, visitors will be able explore the entire album, page by page, on The Postal Museum’s website. 

Visit www.postalmuseum.org

Freddie Mercury's stamp album

Freddie Mercury's stamp album - Credit: Postal Museum


Camden News
Islington News
London

Don't Miss

Middleton Road in Golders Green, where a fire broke out in a house this morning

London Live News

Golders Green house fire under investigation

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Christina Efthimiou (left) took the City of London Corporation to court over swimming charges for the Heath ponds

The Ponds

Disabled swimmer loses court battle over Heath swimming prices

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom

London Live News | Updated

Three north London men charged after boxer Amir Khan ‘robbed at gunpoint’

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
St John's Wood Pre-Preparatory School has been downgraded to 'requires improvement'

Education News

St John's Wood prep school downgraded to 'requires improvement'

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon