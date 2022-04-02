Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Italian alcohol-free restaurant opens in Swiss Cottage

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:01 AM April 2, 2022
Italian food at Zero Zero, the latest addition at the O2 Centre

Italian food at Zero Zero, the latest addition at the O2 Centre

An alcohol-free, zero waste Mediterranean style restaurant is opening at the O2 Centre. 

To celebrate the opening of Zero Zero in the Finchley Road outlet, guests can enjoy 40% off their total bill until April 10.

The Italian culinary joint can be found on the first floor between The Little Gym and Wagamama.

Zero Zero Italian food joint in the O2 Centre

Zero Zero Italian food joint in the O2 Centre


Guests can enjoy their dishes a traditional ‘a-la-carte’ way, or by opting for Zero Zero's ‘combo’ or ‘trio’ options, which mimics Mediterranean conviviality.

Zero Zero aims to be sustainable with ‘Zero Waste’ and ‘Zero Alcohol’ with versions of classic cocktails using alcohol-free beverages.A strict plastic free policy encourages sharing or carry-home options. 

Italian 'homecooked' food at alcohol and waste free Zero Zero

Italian 'homecooked' food at alcohol and waste free Zero Zero

Najib Qartet and Zaccaria Joker, owners of Zero Zero said the restaurant is "built on values such as community, sustainability, wellness, and happiness".

"With over a decade of experience, we are confident that guests will enjoy our joyful atmosphere and traditional dishes, all made with fresh and unique ingredients,” they said.

A-la-carte dishes or sharing options available at Zero Zero

A-la-carte dishes or sharing options available at Zero Zero


Rebecca Ruddle, centre director, said she was “delighted to welcome Zero Zero to our food and beverage line-up".

To get the 40% discount visit: www.simpleerb.com/17989/zerozero/

