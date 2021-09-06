Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Red Lion & Sun or The Alliance? Vote for your favourite pub

Sally Patterson

Published: 3:20 PM September 6, 2021    Updated: 3:36 PM September 6, 2021
Table service in the garden at The Garden Gate pub on South End Green 17.04.21. Pictured carrying dr

Vote for your favourite pubs, cafes and restaurants - Credit: Polly Hancock

The finalists have been announced – now it's time to pick your winner of the Ham&High's Hospitality Heroes 2021.

Alongside our sister papers at the Islington Gazette, Hackney Gazette and Brent and Kilburn Times, we’re backing a charity-led initiative, National Hospitality Day.

In the lead up to the event on September 18, we asked readers to nominate the best restaurants, pubs and cafes in north London, which we've whittled down to a list of finalists.

With more than 700 people responding to our online polls across London, it's clear the community wants to champion their local heroes.

Now you have until Monday, September 13 to vote for your favourite. Winners will be revealed on National Hospitality Day (September 18).

Cast your vote in the three polls below.

Hospitality Day
