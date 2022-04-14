Hit restaurant Tofu Vegan to open in Golders Green

Popular Islington vegan restaurant Tofu Vegan is opening a second branch in Golders Green.

The Upper Street original started serving up plant-based regional Chinese cuisine in early 2021 and has proved a big hit.

The team, who are also behind X'ian Impression in Holloway, offer an extensive menu that ranges from the street food of Sichuan to Cantonese dim-sum, and cold noodles from the eastern Dongbei region.

You can enjoy your bean curd deep fried or stuffed in dumplings, but there are non tofu dishes featuring mushrooms and plant based protein.

The original Tofu Vegan opening in Upper Street in 2021 - Credit: Rashmi Naryan

The new venture at 28, North End Road was announced via Instagram and is tipped to include a private dining room and karaoke space.

"We take great pleasure in announcing the opening of our new branch Tofu Vegan at Golders Green. This new venture has been made possible by your immense support and we promise to maintain the same quality Tofu and service. Thank you and hope to see you there soon."