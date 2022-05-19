Toff's of Muswell Hill celebrates Fish and Chips Day with 50 free glasses of fizz

Nothing goes with fish and chips quite like a glass of bubbly and 50 lucky people have the chance of a free glass.

To celebrate National Fish and Chips Day on May 27, Toff’s of Muswell Hill, is pairing up with Prosecco DOC and offering the first 50 diners (over 18) that day a complimentary glass.

Manager Christopher Georgiou said: “We are so excited about this brilliant and fun campaign for National Fish and Chips Day.

The first 50 diners at Toff's of Muswell Hill on National Fish and Chips Day will receive a free glass of Prosecco Doc - Credit: Toff's

"Prosecco DOC is such a great accompaniment to fish and chips, and it really is a perfect way of celebrating our favourite day of the year. Cheers!”

The original name of the chippie was Barracuda, and then in 1988 Andreas Ttoffalli took the business over and changed the trading name to Toff’s of Muswell Hill.

Prosecco Doc will be served to the first 50 diners at Toff's of Muswell Hill on National Fish and Chips Day - Credit: Toff's

Neil Phillips, wine expert and Prosecco DOC ambassador in the UK, said the sparkling wine's "high acidity and the subtly sweet notes" can cut through rich and salty foods, "so it’s perfect with anything battered".

He added: "With the freshness and fruit character of the wine - as well as the fun of the occasion – it's a great pairing."