The Alliance's new owners also run Hampstead's The Duke of Hamilton and The Clifton NW8 in Maida Vale. From the left: Adam Gostyn, and brothers Ben and Ed Robson - Credit: Polly Hancock

A West Hampstead pub is due to reopen in the coming weeks under new ownership, after it was put up for sale in December last year.

The Alliance, which won the Ham&High’s reader’s poll for the best pub in 2021, was bought by Loci Pubs owners, brothers Ben and Ed Robson and Adam Gostyn.

The company already owns The Clifton NW8 in Maida Vale and Hampstead’s The Duke of Hamilton.

In a statement on Instagram, they said: “We grew up locally and for the last five years have been seeking out and restoring local pubs, opening them back up for the community.

“We feel very humbled that we’ve been able to take over The Alliance, especially after such a tough few years for our industry.

“We’re working on getting the pub back up and running as soon as possible, and can’t wait to meet you all in the coming weeks.”

In June 2021, the pub was relisted as an asset of community value (ACV), giving it additional protection against future planning, after a nomination by the Fortune Green and West Hampstead Neighbourhood Development Forum (NDF).