'An omakase sushi experience in London – from a New York sensation'

Review

The term "omakase" ordinarily implies "I’ll leave it to you". It’s about trusting the chef or itamae to provide an intimate sushi dining experience. Omakase is not uncommon in London and there have been several restaurants that have adopted the system where the chef will talk you through the quality of fish being served, the source and origins of each ingredient and the manner in which its prepared.

Sushi on Jones is a New York sensation that started on the corner of Great Jones Street (hence the name) and its first international branch across the Atlantic is a scenic spot in Goods Way.

Sushi on Jones, in Goods Way - Credit: Sushi on Jones

It was very interesting to walk into a New Orleans inspired courtyard here and once we were seated upstairs, we were transferred to a tranquil, no-frills sushi restaurant.

Head chef Mattia Aranini is from Rome and his love for seafood led him to work and train at some of the finest omakase restaurants in Japan before moving to London. It is evident that he has incorporated subtle Italian and New York influences and this amalgamation though not completely traditional, is fun and inventive.

Each diner is allotted 45 minutes to enjoy 12 decadent pieces of sushi here for £48. There are other New York-inspired specials on the menu apart from the omakase, such as the Big Mac, but this version is served with a top-grade wagyu A5 and uni (sea urchin).

Putting the final touches at Sushi on Jones - Credit: Sushi on Jones

There is an array of flavours and textures in this course, ranging from Cornish black bream with wasabi root from Fukuoka, to yellow tail amberjack with truffle. There were many enjoyable creations such as the blowtorch seared tuna with pickled white radish and salmon caviar with yuzu but the simplicity and buttery texture of the Hokkaido scallops with sea salt were a personal favourite.

This is a great spot for a business dinner where you leave it to the expert hands of chef Aranini to serve quality sushi whilst chatting with your colleague or head here on a late Sunday afternoon for live jazz music in the courtyard to accompany your omakase experience.

Sushi on Jones is located at 11 Goods Way, London, N1C 4PW. Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 5-10pm. Booking ahead is essential. For more details, visit www.sushionjones.com/location/kings-cross-london