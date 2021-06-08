Ally Pally holds street food and craft beer festival

Published: 12:06 PM June 8, 2021

Streatlife takes place on the terrace at Alexandra Palace over two summer weekends - Credit: Supplied

A street food and craft beer festival is set to create a party atmosphere at Ally Pally over two summer weekends.

StrEATlife sees more than 30 food vendors taking over the Palace's south terrace, including Mexican and Indian street food, classic Neopolitan pizza, BBQ and vegan feasts.

The Streatlife festival runs over two weekends in summer and is free with no booking required - Credit: Amy Read

Running over June 25-27 and August 21-22, the free event includes live sets by acoustic musicians, bands and DJs, and craft beer supplied by BrewDog, Pin Up Brewing Co and The Five Points Brewing Company.

Cocktails and G&Ts from The Gin Trailer will also be flowing with dancing "actively encouraged". Sunday sessions run 12-8pm with other dates open until late - no booking required. Music includes New Orleans style jazz from The Brass Funkeys, a set by DJ Santero, and folk-pop from Lucy May Walker. Food vendors include Bombay Street Food, Browski Burger and Ice Cream Cab.

Musicians, bands and DJs will play on the terrace where the food and craft beer festival is taking place - Credit: Laurence Howe

Simon Fell, Alexandra Palace events director, says: “We can’t wait to offer a proper celebration of summer at the Palace. If you fancy a drink, some quality food and a good old dance this is a pretty much the perfect place to be. Throw in the sunshine and the views and StrEATlife promises a couple of cracking summer weekends.”

https://www.alexandrapalace.com/whats-on/streatlife/





