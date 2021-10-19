Wine, cheese and caviar: New bar to open in South End Green

Published: 1:37 PM October 19, 2021

South End Green's Must wine bar will open next month - Credit: Must/Mike Nuttall

A new wine bar is coming to Hampstead – with 70 options available by the glass.

Having founded its flagship St Albans bar in 2019, Must is set to open its second branch at 63 South End Road in early November.

The venue will offer public and private tastings of its international wine selection, as well as cheese, charcuterie and caviar platters.

Owner and chief executive Mike Nuttall said he hopes to give people the opportunity to "open their eyes to the world of wine".

The Hampstead resident told the Ham&High: "We are just really excited.

You may also want to watch:

"I want this to be a really high quality, intimate but relaxed environment.

"We're opening in Hampstead because Covid highlighted the importance of our tight-knit community, and I really hope that locals will come in and support us."

The bar will stock wine from countries including England, Japan, China and India - Credit: Must/Mike Nuttall

The wine expert said he had already hired eight staff members from the local area, and that career development and training were essential to a successful business.

During lockdown, Mike said he "seized opportunities" to grow Must's offering, providing online tastings for thousands of people, and he now has plans to expand into central and east London.

Tastings will be available to book online in the coming days.