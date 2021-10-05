Seven unusual places to eat out in north London

Published: 5:26 PM October 5, 2021

Afternoon Tea at London Zoo

From November, ZSL is launching midweek guided tours followed by tea, cake and scones at the Regent's Park attraction. Featuring a different theme each month, grown up guests will be escorted by an expert guide in small groups for a 30 minute tour to learn more about the Zoo's 200 year history, conservation work, horticulture and animals. They then sit down for homemade earl grey infused scones, clotted cream, strawberry jam and a pot of English Breakfast tea.

Tour and Tea starts at London Zoo in November - Credit: ZSL London Zoo

Tours and Teas take place on the first Tuesday of the month at 1.30pm price £28 per person excluding Zoo admission. Tickets: https://www.zsl.org/tours-teas

Fine Dining at Lord's

Lord's Dining Club - Credit: Deb Porter

Lord’s Dining Club couples the traditions of Marylebone Cricket Club with cooking from world-renowned Michelin-starred chefs. Events are held in the iconic Long Room in the Grade II* listed pavilion, with a four-course menu and a Q&A session with cricketing legend Angus Fraser where the host chef discusses their careers and menu choices. Past guest chefs have included Tom Kerridge, Simon Rogan, Tommy Banks, and Raymond Blanc. On October 26, Lisa Goodwin-Allen brings her Lancastrian flair and Michelin-starred cuisine to Lord’s, then on February 23, 2022 it's the turn of Ollie Dabbous, and on March 29 Northern Irish chef Alex Greene. A sparkling wine reception and canapes are included in the £179 price, along with a wine flight to compliment the food.

https://tickets.lords.org/en-GB/categories/LDC

Some Like It Hot at The Jazz Cafe

Jazz Cafe in Parkway Camden Town - Credit: Nigel Sutton

Sip on a Burnt pear Old Fashioned while enjoying chilli squid, asparagus and whipped tofu, roast cod, or steak and some of the best grooves for miles around. The restaurant at the legendary Camden Town venue is on the first floor with the perfect vantage point to take in the live music. Choose your show and book a table, with two courses starting from £22 and both vegan and veggie options. This month there's Jazz from Jarrod Lawson on October 24 and 25, Judith Hill on October 21, and former bandmates celebrating afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti's birthday on October 18.

https://thejazzcafelondon.com/whats-on/

A Wizarding Feast at Hogwarts

The Great Hall at Warner Bros Studio Tour Watford dressed for Halloween - Credit: Dan Wong Photography

This Christmas the Warner Bros Studio Tour in Watford is inviting visitors to dine like Harry Potter and friends. From December 13-15 guests can start with a drinks reception in the Making of Harry Potter Studio Tour's lobby before progressing to the magnificent Great Hall for a two-course seated dinner. The evening includes pre-dinner cocktails and canapes, half a bottle of wine per person, desserts, DJs and dancing on platform 9 ¾, a butterbeer per guest and the chance to choose a wand in the gift shop . £250 tickets go on general release October 7 (£130 for carers) at https://www.wbstudiotour.co.uk/whats-on/dinner-in-the-great-hall/

A Sandwich at Speedy's

Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as Dr Watson - Credit: Archant

Located at 187 North Gower St, just off the Euston Road, Speedy's Cafe was famous as the filming location for the popular Sherlock series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. Serving breakfast, lunch and sandwiches at affordable prices it's a great starting point to visit the Wellcome Collection or stroll further afield to Marylebone's Sherlock Holmes Museum located - where else? at 221b Baker Street. https://www.sherlock-holmes.co.uk/

Dinner Cruises in Primrose Hill

London Shell Company - Credit: Archant

Founded by north London siblings Harry and Leah Lobek with Chef Stuart Kilpatrick, the London Shell Co has seen the Prince Regent plying its route along the Regent's Canal from Little Venice to Primrose Hill since 2016. Along the way they have garnered enthusiastic reviews from Fay Maschler and Jay Rayner. Enjoy a five course meal as you sail past the Zoo, Maida Hill Tunnel and Regent's Park. The £65 set menu features daily changing British ingredients such as dressed crab, smoked eel with pea soup, and Cornish cod with Jersey Royals. Make sure to be aboard by 7pm Tuesday to Saturday or you'll miss the boat. https://londonshellco.com/

Beer and Pizza At the Birthplace of Television

Alexandra Palace has been awarded a £2.9 million grant from the Government fund to preserve the nation's heritage sites over the pandemic - Credit: Lloyd Winters

'This is direct television from Alexandra Palace'. So went Britain's first public television transmission by Elizabeth Powell from the Muswell Hill landmark in 1936. Nowadays you can roam around the park and palace enjoying theatre, comedy, music, gigs, ice skating and even Go Ape. And if that all makes you hungry, hunker down at The Phoenix Bar and Kitchen for a stone fired Neapolitan pizza, craft beer or a gin. Monday to Sunday 11-11. https://www.alexandrapalace.com/food-drink/phoenix-bar-kitchen/







