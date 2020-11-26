Eating in is the new eating out with Rotunda’s @ Home dining
- Credit: Archant
Chefs at the Kings Cross independent restaurant are boxing up roasts, Turkey and trimmings and Saturday night feasts to be served from fridge to plate in an hour
Staying in is the new going out but that doesn’t mean having to cook.
Rotunda, the independent restaurant based at Kings Place, Kings Cross is the latest to package its delicious British classics into at home boxes, which can be served from fridge to plate in under an hour.
Roast @ Home ferries fabulous chef-cooked Sunday roasts to your door - choose from slow roast Corneyside Farm topside of beef, free-range chicken, or rolled braised belly pork.
Saturday Nights @ Home offers either a wild mushroom and spinach wellington, a neat box with the makings of burgers and craft beers for four, or our choice of slow-cooked Corneyside Farm short rib in stout gravy.
Neatly parcelled up with vac-packs and ice, our recyclable box arrived as promised by midday and held restaurant-standard sides of truffle and parmesan mash and greens which needed just seconds in the microwave.
The quality cut of on the bone beef required longer in the oven but went down very well with the accompanying bottle of Bordeaux. Chocolate Delices for dessert brought a taste of intricate French patisserie into our North London kitchen, which we’d set up as a candlelit restaurant, with the kids as waiters, to pretend we were out.
Those dreading a pared-down Christmas or wanting something extra special for an at home New Year’s Eve can order pre-prepared feasts with deliveries on December 23 and 30 respectively.
Prices start at £39 for roasts. Burgers for four £45, and Turkey with trimmings for two £50.