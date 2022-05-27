Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
DoppleGanger: 'Vegan junk food hits the spot'

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 4:39 PM May 27, 2022
This Isn't Bob and Dopple burgers.

This Isn't Bob and Dopple burgers.

DoppleGanger is the latest addition to Crouch End Broadway Parade. With pastel paper lanterns, lots of plants and shades of millennial pink, it certainly feels like a trendy spot for the young vegans of Crouch End, but its menu could be mistaken for the greasiest burger joint in town.

The restaurant's ethos - plant-based food for carnivores, not just for practiced vegans - is evident in the traditional "meaty" flavours. Ch*cken or beef-inspired are patties topped with b*con, ch*ese and cradled in a brioche bun.

Mimicking fast-food takeaways, you order via an iPad. But the friendly, knowledgeable staff make up for the casual ordering process.

Inside DoppleGanger restaurant

Inside DoppleGanger.

We tried the Dopple (£11.50) - caramelised onion, garlic and thyme portobello mushrooms - and This Isn't Bob (£13) - a take on the original meat burger complete with pickles and ranch dressing - plus an off-menu dark and stormy concocted with fresh homemade ginger beer.

The burgers were a bit on the pricey side considering fries (an additional £3.50) aren't included. But each one was meaty, juicy, lathered in sauce and generous in size. It's always a good sign when you can't fit your mouth round a burger. Note to self: come hungry. If you're not, go for their bun-less options at the same price.

Also on the menu was an intriguing Kimbo burger (£12.50), made with DoppleGanger's 28-day-matured kimchi, which is worth a try next time. Fermentation fans can indulge in the kimchi-topped fries (£7.50).

Chips are air-fried but miraculously crispy, well-seasoned and easily digestible. With such a heavy burger, it's a refreshing change from greasy fried chips. Affable owner Alfy says a lot of vegan food is deep-fried and unhealthy, something he wanted to avoid.

Sauces and chips

Sauces galore!

We sampled all of DoppleGanger's homemade sauces: garlic herb, kimchi mayo, Korean BBQ, kimchilli, and ketchup. Kimchi mayo stole the show - creamy, zesty and moreish.

salted caramel brownie milkshake with two large straws

Four scoops of salted caramel ice cream, oat milk and a homemade brownie blended together.

The star of the meal was the salted caramel brownie cake shake (£8). It's everything you want from a milkshake. Decadent, chocolatey, satisfying and crowned with chunks of brownie. We could only stomach a mini version between two; a full-sized could be shared happily between four.

