Review: Moreish Mediterranean cuisine at Muswell Hill cafe with roastery

Review

Situated within walking distance of Alexandra Palace, Korto in Muswell Hill, provides a welcoming space to enjoy speciality roasted coffee, and generous portions of moreish Mediterranean food.

Inside Korto in Muswell Hill - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Around two months ago Korto relaunched its evening service on Fridays and Saturdays from 6pm to 10pm, following the disruption of the pandemic.

Korto's dining area is flooded with natural light - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Korto prides itself on serving quality cuisine with portion sizes to please, and manager Talib – known to regulars as “T” – told me the restaurant’s “honest pricing” is a hit with diners.

A breakfast bar across Korto's front window is a great place to enjoy a cup of coffee - Credit: Chantelle Billson

The restaurant boasts outdoor seating, while inside a warm interior featuring wood tables and leather banquettes is bathed in natural light thanks to large windows and an impressive rooflight.

Fireheart Coffee is hand-roasted at the back of Korto's premises - Credit: Chantelle Billson

At the back of the premises the cafe’s Fireheart Coffee is hand-roasted and can be purchased on-site.

Korto’s dinner menu is a page-long and features Mediterranean plates designed to share. It caters for vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diners, and its refined drinks menu includes great wines and a couple of cocktail options including the summer classic Aperol spritz.

Korto's Hummus - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Korto's Blue Cheese and Spinach Croquettes, Golden Raisins, Black Aioli - Credit: Chantelle Billson

To start, T recommended the hummus, blue cheese and spinach croquettes, cod fritters with wasabi mayo and sliced acorn-fed pata negra (a type of ham).

Korto's Cod Fritters, Wasabi Mayo - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Korto's Sliced Acorn Fed Pata Negra - Credit: Chantelle Billson

The hummus was delicious and fresh, as was the pata negra, which melted in the mouth and was an instant hit with my dining companion and I.

We both agreed a highlight was the wasabi mayo paired with the delicate taste of the cod fritters, while the powerful tang of the blue cheese croquettes was equally pleasing and innovative.

Between two, these four dishes were substantially filling, but we were determined to try the harissa chicken and pistachio lamb kofte mains.

The slow-cooked chicken came with cherry tomatoes, spicy potatoes and a dill dressing, and the harissa sauce gave a well-balanced kick to the dish.

Korto's Harissa Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Spiced Potatoes, Dill Dressing - Credit: Chantelle Billson

We also indulged in a side dish of incredibly flavoursome and crispy smokey spiced potatoes with vegan aioli (patatas bravas).

Korto's Smokey, Spiced Potatoes, Vegan Aioli - Credit: Chantelle Billson

The hearty lamb kofte was packed with irresistible warming flavours and is a dish I would come back for.

Korto's Pistachio Lamb Kofte, Sauce Picada - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Feeling too full for a heavy dessert we opted for the Fireheart Affogato: Fireheart espresso, vanilla ice cream and Kahlúa.

It was a perfect end a satisfying meal that was complemented by great wine, a relaxing atmosphere and a wonderfully hospitable manager.

Korto is at 126 Alexandra Park Road, Muswell Hill, N10 2AH.

For more information visit www.korto.co.uk.

Korto is at 126 Alexandra Park Road in Muswell Hill - Credit: Chantelle Billson



