Review: La Torre: authentic family-run Tuscan restaurant

Review

The restaurant opened on Crouch End Broadway in July and is named after the leaning tower of Pisa in the chef's native Tuscany - Credit: Nick Kochan

La Torre offers a level of sophistication and authenticity that you are lucky to find in central London, let alone in Crouch End.

Its chef takes great pride in his cooking and is passionate about good food. The restaurant, which opened in the Broadway in July, may be named after a more famous leaning tower, but it's a skip and hop from local landmark the Clock Tower.

Albano Conacu learnt his craft at cooking school in Viareggio on the Tuscan coastline in the early 1990s, and worked in restaurants there and nearby Lucca before coming to London. A great inspiration was the restaurant owner's own Nonna Rosa from Lucca, who taught him many of the traditional recipes on the menu.

Albano Conacu is chef at La Torre Restaurant in Crouch End - Credit: Nick Kochan

Albano's entire family helps make La Torre an exceptional experience. Wife, Monica, and two daughters, Chiara and Emma, assist with the front of the house and admin, making this a warm but professionally-run family restaurant.

As for the food, my son's scallops were a speciality of the region. Dramatically presented in the shell on a bed of pink salt to mimic a beach, they were delicate and rich with the light cheese and fish complementing each other perfectly. Bruschetta can be merely a pleasant accompaniment to a meal, but here the brightness and quality of the tomatoes shone through - while my carpaccio of beef was generous and nicely prepared.

My daughter's pasta with prawns was perfectly cooked, and the lasagne light and creamy with a subtle ragu. Home-made Ravioli was also a hit.

La Torre Crouch End - Credit: Nick Kochan

Tuscan cooking also features meaty dishes from the countryside like steak with porcini mushrooms, wild boar, or rack of lamb with new potatoes which I chose. It was tender and plentiful in an exquisite wine sauce. La Torre's signature fish dish is a creamy sea food soup, “Cacciucco alla Viareggina”, containing octopus, mussels, langoustine, and served with garlic bread and spicy Tuscan oil.

“There are no rules for cooking Italian food - dishes differ from one town to the next, even though they may have the same name,” says Albano, who grows his own herbs and uses them in a mix of his own devising, the recipe of which is a Tuscan secret! Moving to desserts we enjoyed a delicate chocolate soufflé, and a brilliant rendition of the familiar Tiramisu.

While much of the food is typically Tuscan, Albano will expand the menu to other Italian dishes as he gets to know what his customers like. The pricing, given the quality of ingredients, and cooking, and generosity of portions is very reasonable.

A triumph for his family, and a delight for Crouch End.

La Torre: 59 The Broadway, N8. Phone 0208 374 1157. https://www.latorrecrouchend.co.uk/