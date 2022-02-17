'Prison-based' coffee company to open in South End Green

A cafe staffed by former prison inmates is due to open in South End Green next month.

Redemption Roasters, which already has outlets in locations including King's Cross, Islington High Street and Drury Lane and Islington will open its doors at the end of March at 53 South End Road.

The company aims to help prisoners to reintegrate into society and to reduce reoffending.

It trains them up with roastery and barista skills, and on their release helps them find work, either in its own coffee shops or with wholesale clients.

All Redemption Roasters' coffee is roasted inside the walls of HMP the Mount, in Hertfordshire, with barista academies around the country.

Outlets generally serve espresso-based and batch filter speciality coffee, cakes, pastries and a simple lunch or full brunch offer.

A statement on the Redemption Roasters website says prisoners are 50% more likely to reoffend if they leave prison without skills and a job.

The website says: "We believe that everyone can benefit from employment and meaningful activity, and that everyone can succeed given the proper support."

The company is also accepting CVs at careers@redemptionroasters.com