'Prison-based' coffee company to open in South End Green
- Credit: Nathalie Raffray
A cafe staffed by former prison inmates is due to open in South End Green next month.
Redemption Roasters, which already has outlets in locations including King's Cross, Islington High Street and Drury Lane and Islington will open its doors at the end of March at 53 South End Road.
The company aims to help prisoners to reintegrate into society and to reduce reoffending.
It trains them up with roastery and barista skills, and on their release helps them find work, either in its own coffee shops or with wholesale clients.
All Redemption Roasters' coffee is roasted inside the walls of HMP the Mount, in Hertfordshire, with barista academies around the country.
Outlets generally serve espresso-based and batch filter speciality coffee, cakes, pastries and a simple lunch or full brunch offer.
A statement on the Redemption Roasters website says prisoners are 50% more likely to reoffend if they leave prison without skills and a job.
Most Read
- 1 'Prison-based' coffee company to open in South End Green
- 2 Haringey Borough face 'massive game' at Cray says boss Loizou
- 3 World Car Free Day: Where in Camden would benefit from going car-free?
- 4 The woman taking on the City of London Corporation over swimming charges
- 5 Miniature portrait collection to go on display at Kenwood
- 6 The Chairs: two spellbinding performances at The Almeida ****
- 7 Never Not Once: gut-wrenching drama at Park Theatre ****
- 8 London house prices: Biggest rise in Islington, Camden ends 2021 strongly
- 9 Home of the week: Classic, comfortable Victorian house for sale in East Finchley
- 10 'Art-broken' no more: A level portfolio left on bus found after 11,700 retweets
The website says: "We believe that everyone can benefit from employment and meaningful activity, and that everyone can succeed given the proper support."
The company is also accepting CVs at careers@redemptionroasters.com