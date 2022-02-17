Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Food & Drink

'Prison-based' coffee company to open in South End Green

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:15 AM February 17, 2022
Redemption Roasters is coming to 53 South End Road

Redemption Roasters is coming to 53 South End Road - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

A cafe staffed by former prison inmates is due to open in South End Green next month.

Redemption Roasters, which already has outlets in locations including King's Cross, Islington High Street and Drury Lane and Islington will open its doors at the end of March at 53 South End Road.

The company aims to help prisoners to reintegrate into society and to reduce reoffending.

It trains them up with roastery and barista skills, and on their release helps them find work, either in its own coffee shops or with wholesale clients.

All Redemption Roasters' coffee is roasted inside the walls of HMP the Mount, in Hertfordshire, with barista academies around the country.

Outlets generally serve espresso-based and batch filter speciality coffee, cakes, pastries and a simple lunch or full brunch offer.

A statement on the Redemption Roasters website says prisoners are 50% more likely to reoffend if they leave prison without skills and a job.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Prison-based' coffee company to open in South End Green
  2. 2 Haringey Borough face 'massive game' at Cray says boss Loizou
  3. 3 World Car Free Day: Where in Camden would benefit from going car-free?
  1. 4 The woman taking on the City of London Corporation over swimming charges
  2. 5 Miniature portrait collection to go on display at Kenwood
  3. 6 The Chairs: two spellbinding performances at The Almeida ****
  4. 7 Never Not Once: gut-wrenching drama at Park Theatre ****
  5. 8 London house prices: Biggest rise in Islington, Camden ends 2021 strongly 
  6. 9 Home of the week: Classic, comfortable Victorian house for sale in East Finchley
  7. 10 'Art-broken' no more: A level portfolio left on bus found after 11,700 retweets

The website says: "We believe that everyone can benefit from employment and meaningful activity, and that everyone can succeed given the proper support."

The company is also accepting CVs at careers@redemptionroasters.com

Food and Drink
Hampstead News
Camden News
North West London News

Don't Miss

Redemption Roasters is coming to 53 South End Road

Food and Drink

'Prison-based' coffee company to open in South End Green

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Aaron Eyoma of Potters Bar Town and Sami Bessadi of Haringey Borough battle for the ball

Haringey Borough face 'massive game' at Cray says boss Loizou

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
Al fresco dining areas, pavement widening and new traffic restrictions on St Johnâ€™s Wood High Stre

Environment News

World Car Free Day: Where in Camden would benefit from going car-free?

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Ann Griffen and Christina Efthimiou

The woman taking on the City of London Corporation over swimming charges

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon