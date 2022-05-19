Gold and silver for a Platinum Jubilee party

I'm old enough to remember the Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977.

My road in Highgate, Cholmeley Park and Crescent, held a street party. As a punk I dressed in a mini-skirt made from a plastic Union Jack shopping bag. While helping to put up the bunting on the street lamps, a neighbour asked my mum: 'Have you seen that awful girl? I blame the parents'.

Mum laughed and said: 'I agree entirely. That's my daughter.'

I left early to go to a Sunday night gig Ramones gig at The Roundhouse.

This year, from June 2-5, Britain will enjoy a long bank holiday weekend to celebrate our Queen's Platinum Jubilee. I've created a couple of precious metal recipes to celebrate. Gold and silver are not only safe to ingest but are good for you, and you can buy it in leaf form or as a powder.

I was once prescribed "aurum" or gold as a remedy by a homeopath. I felt like I was on ecstasy. It made me so happy.

The Indians often use gold and silver leaf in their recipes. I've made a silver Barfi recipe to celebrate her Majesty's 70 glorious years on the throne. For me, it represents not only Queen Elizabeth II but also the commonwealth and the rich contribution that our former empire has made to British cuisine. Don't worry, this isn't too sweet as some Indian treats can be, but I love the fudgy texture.

It lasts for many weeks in a plastic container and isn't hard to make.

Silver Barfi (Serves 10)

Silver Barfi - Credit: Kerstin Rodgers

Ingredients:

20 x 15 cm square/rectangular cake tin

1 tsp vegetable oil for greasing

125 g ghee

250 ml whole milk

500 g full milk powder

100 g icing sugar

pinch saffron, ground

pinch sea salt

100 g pistachio nibs

gold or silver leaf

Method:

Grease the baking tin then in a medium pan on a low heat, mix the ghee and the milk and simmer until hot. Do not let it boil.

Add the milk powder and the sugar, beating until smooth.

Add the saffron and cook until it reaches 118C. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin. Press the pistachio nibs into the top of the barfi.

Allow to set for a couple of hours then press the gold or silver leaf on to the top of the barfi.

When completely cool, cut into squares or diamonds. Serve with tea or chai.

Gold and Clementine Jubilee Jelly (Serves 6)

Clementine Jelly - Credit: Kerstin Rodgers

This wonderfully tangy, sweet centrepiece is from my book MsMarmitelover's Secret Tea Party https://msmarmitelover.com/product/ms-marmite-lovers-secret-tea-party You want the gold to stand out so if using a mould, put the gold leaf in first, so that when you turn it out it will be on top. With a bowl put the gold leaf in last.

Ingredients:

jelly mould or bowl (at least 500ml volume)

small clean paint brush

5 leaves platinum gelatine leaves

450 ml orange juice

50 g caster sugar

50 ml cointreau or triple sec liqueur (optional)

1 or 2 sheets gold leaf, broken into pieces

5 clementines, peeled and segmented, removing the white pith.

Method:

Soak the gelatine leaves in a bowl of cold water. Squeeze out the water, then put them in a Bain-marie and cover with the fruit juice.

Add the caster sugar and gently heat until the sugar and gelatine have dissolved. If using, remove from the heat and add the liqueur.

If using a mould, scrunch up some foil on a tray and upend the mould on to it. Pour in a thin layer of jelly, about 5mm in depth, into the mould or bowl. Using the paint brush, transfer the gold leaf pieces onto the thin jelly layer.

Then pour in some more jelly, to about 3cm depth and add some of the clementine segments. Refrigerate to set.

Once set, add half of the remaining jelly and more clementine segments. Return to the fridge to set. Repeat as necessary until you have used up all the jelly and most of the segments. (You will need a few for decoration).

Return to the fridge to set completely.

After 4 to 6 hours you can unmould the jelly or simply serve from the bowl. Wet your presentation plate beforehand so that you can position the jelly, then unmould the jelly on to it. Decorate with the remaining clementine segments and serve.

I'll be hosting my first supper club in two years on June 18. Buy tickets from msmarmitelover.com/supperclubs