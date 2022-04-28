North London is home to some great steakhouses including Flat Iron, Meat People and Gaucho - Credit: Da Maia Nogueira

Meat lovers know there is plenty at stake when picking the perfect restaurant to tuck into premium cuts of expertly cooked rib-eyes, rumps, flat irons and fillets.

Locals and visitors to Camden, Haringey, Brent and Islington looking for great steakhouses need look no further.

In no particular order, here are nine of the best places to eat a steak in north London.

1. Flat Iron – Kings Cross, Islington

Google rating: 4.6 stars, 1,045 reviews

Where: 47-51 Caledonian Road, N1 9BU

Price: ££

As its name suggests, Flat Iron offers up mouth-watering Flat Iron stakes as well as killer cocktails, beef-dripping chips and free popcorn.

The popular chain has restaurants across the capital, including in Shoreditch, Spitalfields, Soho and Covent Garden.

The spacious restaurant is a short walk from Kings Cross station. It boasts two floors and dogs are allowed in its outdoor area.

The restaurant’s signature Flat Iron steak on its own costs £12.

2. Meat People - Essex Road, Islington

Google rating: 4.4 stars, 423 reviews

Where: 4-6 Essex Road, N1 8LN

Price: ££

This Argentinian and Spanish-inspired eatery describes itself as a meat-lover's haven; serving up 200-gram Ribeye, Fillet, Sirloin and Iberico Secreto steaks sourced from Ireland, Argentina and Uruguay.

For larger groups, there is the added option of a Meat People Platter consisting of either 600 grams of ribeye iberico sirloin or a meaty 500 grams of Chateaubriand.

3. Touro – Kensal Green, Brent

Google rating: 4.4 stars, 872 reviews

Where: 988-992, Harrow Road, London NW10 5NT

Price: £

Touro is a Brazilian steakhouse in Kensal Green - Credit: Da Maia Nogueira

Touro is a Brazillian buffet-style steakhouse serving up unlimited cuts of grilled meats including sirloin steam – as well as lamb, chicken and pork – carved tableside by trained Gaucho chefs.

The family-friendly grill also gives “Tiny Touros” the option of its Rodizio and Brazillian buffet for children aged 10 and under.

Traditional side dishes, suitable for vegetarians, are also on the all-you-can eat menu.

4. Gaucho - Hampstead

Google rating: 4.4 stars, 637 reviews

Where: 64 Heath Street, NW3 1DN

Price: £££

This contemporary Argentinian steak restaurant has an extensive menu, which includes a range of sustainable “100 percent carbon neutral” steaks such as Chorizo sirloin and Cuadril rump.

Customers can even “top up” their steak by buying a tree for £2, with a sapling planted as part of Gaucho’s reforesting project.

The restaurant prides itself as a neighbourhood retreat, nestled in the Hampstead Village community.

It features an outdoor terrace with a traditional Asado fire pit, used for barbeques in the summer and for warmth in the winter.

Dogs are welcome at the restaurant.

5. STAKEhaus - Camden

Google rating: 4.2, stars, 32 reviews

Where: Camden Lock Place, NW1 8AF

Price: £

STAKEhaus can be found in Camden - Credit: STAKEhaus

Located at The Tables in Camden Market, Stakehaus offers a more casual dining experience for people who love steak frites.

The food stall’s signature dishes include British Bavette and chips and Surf N Turf. The menu also features chili butter, béarnaise butter and Haus sauce to accompany.

Locals in the area can also order online via Deliveroo.

6. Bar + Block Steakhouse – Kings Cross, Islington

Google rating: 4.2 stars, 1,552 reviews

Where: 26-30 York Way, N1 9AA

Cost: ££

Bar + Block promises top quality steaks “with none of the traditional steakhouse stuffiness”.

Its classic cuts are reared from British and Irish Angus breeds and matured for at least 30 days.

They are hand-cut to size to match each customer’s appetite.

The York Way eatery also has speciality steaks for the more adventurous beef connoisseurs.

These include surf and turf dishes featuring 80 ounces of sirloin goodness and jumbo prawns, as well as coal-cooked Dinosaur short-rib.

There are also plenty of non-steak dishes available as well as a kids menu offering up mini-steak and fries.

7. Miller & Carter - Muswell Hill, Haringey

Google review: 4.3 stars, reviews 1477

Where: 87 Muswell Hill Broadway, Greater, Muswell Hill, N10 3HA

Price: ££

Miller & Carter has been crowned “The Masters of Steak” by the Craft Guild of Chefs.

The restaurant serves up prime 30-day matured British and Irish beef, with all chefs trained at its own “Steak School” to become experts on all things bovine.

Miller & Carter prides itself on the quality and meticulous inspection of its flavoursome cuts, from farm to fork.

Smokehouse Islington – Islington

Google rating: 4.3 stars, 973 reviews

Where: 63-69 Canonbury Road, N1 2DG

Price: ££

Smokehouse Islington is a great spot for larger groups as its feasting menu feeds parties of eight people or more.

Its three-course feasts range from £42-50 a head, while mains include a fresh cut steak, smoked featherblade or cuts of lamb or pork.

The restaurant’s dishes are inspired by cuisines from around the world including Korea and Argentina.

Asador Argentine Grill - Camden

Google rating: 4.9 stars, reviews 107

Where: Stables Yard West Yard, Chalk Farm Road, NW1 0LU

Price: £

If the thought of finely cooked steak sandwiched between buns takes your fancy, then head to Camden Market and try Asador’s Argentine Grill.

The street food vendor uses quality cuts of steak for sandwiches and burgers, with all meat cooked on a charcoal grill.

Its steak burgers and sandwiches also feature mounds of melted cheese, chops and chimichurri sauce.