Heatwave! 6 great north London ice cream parlours

Whether your taste is a rich ice cream, a juicy gelato or a refreshing sorbet, a London summer sometimes needs cooling down.

Here are just six of the many delicious options to consider. Where is your favourite?

Reenie's – Primrose Hill

Reenie's has been a huge hit since it launched at 3 Erskine Road, Primrose Hill in January (yes, January) 2021.

With its pink, retro look, it's hard to walk past without stepping in.

Caliendo's Gelato – Kentish Town

Caliendo's, at 182 Kentish Town Road, opened in late 2019, continuing a 150-year family legacy of gelato making.

In 2021 the parlour was shortlisted for the Quality Food Awards after a panel of more than 50 judges raved over its Bronte Pistachio ice-cream. The shop at one point had to restrict how much each customer was allowed to buy. Get it while it's cold!

Udderlicious Ice Cream – Islington

Queue's are common outside this popular parlour at 187 Upper Street, but it's worth it.

"Hi, we’re Raj and Raj...we’re married and eat copious amounts of ice cream. We’d happily have a scoop for breakfast, lunch and dinner if we could," Raj and Raj report on their website. It's to the point and almost all you need to know.

The ice creams and sorbets are all made in store, and the also have outlets in Covent Garden and Boxpark Wembley.

Chin Chin Ice Cream – Camden

With a shop at 49-50 Camden Lock Place, Camden Chin Chin creates all its delicious flavours at its Soho kitchen.

The website reports an age-old story: "Our mission is to make life more fun; in 2010 we took a small, crumbling shop in Camden and started making ice cream with liquid nitrogen."

Venchi – Hampstead

This Hampstead fixture, at 65 High Street, is every bit as luxurious as it sounds.

"A broad range of fine chocolates and scrumptious artisan gelato flavours produced according to Italian traditional methods and using high quality, all natural ingredient," the website says. A classy "360° Made in Italy sensory experience".

La Gelatiera – Crouch End

La Gelatiera is at 17 Topsfield Parade, and has outlets in Stratford, Covent Garden and at the Oxo Tower on the South Bank.

"We are young, modern passionate gelato lovers, inspired by bringing a modern, slow food twist to our family heritage of artisan gelato-making. We hand-make everything fresh daily using the best seasonal ingredients and organic dairy produce."

Savour those flavours!

