The Old Bull and Bush in North Hampstead has a vegetarian roast dinner option for children - Credit: Google Maps

With spring finally in the air and the nights getting longer, it's the best time of year to start thinking of family days out.

Going to the pub is as good an activity as any; whether young or old, whether with friends or family.

To help those who want to take the kids, we've created a round-up of the best family-friendly pubs across north London.

The White Horse, Wembley Park - Magic with Joaquim

The White Horse in Wembley offers children's entertainment in the form of a magic show from Joaquim Vandellos - Credit: Google Maps

This Fuller's venue - located a stone's throw from Wembley Stadium and the Wembley Arena - is a pub that promises to "tick all the boxes".

One such box is entertainment.

While tucking into a Sunday roast, magician Joaquim Vandellos is on hand to dazzle the whole family.

According to the pub's website, Joaquim is next set to appear on April 9 between 1-3pm.

Visit whitehorsewembley.co.uk/ for further information.

Address: 4 Wembley Park Boulevard, Wembley, HA9 0HP

The Old Bull & Bush, Hampstead - Veggie Kids Roast

This picturesque pub promises the "perfect space to indulge, relax, and socialise in comfortable and inviting surroundings".

Located in a Grade II listed building opposite Golders Hill Park, children are welcome at all times.

They even have their own dedicated menu which features falafel as a veggie roast option.

Visit thebullandbush.co.uk/ for further information.

Address: North End Way, North Hampstead, NW3 7HE

The Lauriston, Victoria Park - Monday Chess Club

According to its Tripadvisor, the Lauriston near Victoria Park is a great family venue - Credit: Google Maps

The reviews of the Lauriston tell the story of a pub intended for everyone, including children.

Beyond its friendly atmosphere, in holding a weekly chess club, this boozer has something for people of all ages.

Exclusively for the adults, the Lauriston has a happy hour every Thursday and Friday.

Visit thelauriston.com/ for further information.

Address: 162 Victoria Park Road, E9 7JN

Fox on the Green, Islington - Family-friendly by Day

The Fox on the Green has an outside area overlooking Islington green - Credit: Google Maps

One of Islington's oldest pubs is for both adults and kids.

Complete with an outside area that boasts views across the green, children are welcome until 6pm.

Though its extensive food menu is for everyone, this pub's gin lab and bottomless brunch are exclusively for the grown ups.

Visit craft-pubs.co.uk/foxonthegreenislington for more information.

Address: 1 Islington Green, N1 2XH

The Landseer Arms, Upper Holloway - Park Nearby

The Landseer Arms in Upper Holloway is opposite a park which kids can access by crossing a pedestrianised street - Credit: Google Maps

The Landseer Arms is described as a spacious, traditional pub with a family-friendly outdoor area.

In terms of entertaining the kids, reviewers have highlighted the pub's proximity to a small park.

While that's perfect for letting the little ones run off some steam, adults can avail of the £7 lunch offer on weekdays.

Visit landseerarms.com/ for further information.

Address: 37 Landseer Road, Upper Holloway, N19 4JU