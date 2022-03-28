5 of the best family-friendly pubs in north London
- Credit: Google Maps
With spring finally in the air and the nights getting longer, it's the best time of year to start thinking of family days out.
Going to the pub is as good an activity as any; whether young or old, whether with friends or family.
To help those who want to take the kids, we've created a round-up of the best family-friendly pubs across north London.
The White Horse, Wembley Park - Magic with Joaquim
This Fuller's venue - located a stone's throw from Wembley Stadium and the Wembley Arena - is a pub that promises to "tick all the boxes".
One such box is entertainment.
While tucking into a Sunday roast, magician Joaquim Vandellos is on hand to dazzle the whole family.
Most Read
- 1 From 'broken' to flourishing': Heathside Preparatory School in Hampstead
- 2 Hampstead Heath playground reopens
- 3 Travel: North London road and rail disruptions in the week ahead
- 4 Detective started 'improper sexual relationship' with domestic abuse victim
- 5 London’s oldest map goes on display
- 6 'Prostituting Kenwood to raise money': Concerns over large events at stately home
- 7 Twice as many Covid patients as earlier this month at some hospitals
- 8 Snow may hit UK this week with temperatures plummeting by 10C
- 9 'Legend': Rebel Wilson praises Camden sixth former's interview skills
- 10 Muswell Hill Barclays closure 'yet another blow for our high street'
According to the pub's website, Joaquim is next set to appear on April 9 between 1-3pm.
Visit whitehorsewembley.co.uk/ for further information.
Address: 4 Wembley Park Boulevard, Wembley, HA9 0HP
The Old Bull & Bush, Hampstead - Veggie Kids Roast
This picturesque pub promises the "perfect space to indulge, relax, and socialise in comfortable and inviting surroundings".
Located in a Grade II listed building opposite Golders Hill Park, children are welcome at all times.
They even have their own dedicated menu which features falafel as a veggie roast option.
Visit thebullandbush.co.uk/ for further information.
Address: North End Way, North Hampstead, NW3 7HE
The Lauriston, Victoria Park - Monday Chess Club
The reviews of the Lauriston tell the story of a pub intended for everyone, including children.
Beyond its friendly atmosphere, in holding a weekly chess club, this boozer has something for people of all ages.
Exclusively for the adults, the Lauriston has a happy hour every Thursday and Friday.
Visit thelauriston.com/ for further information.
Address: 162 Victoria Park Road, E9 7JN
Fox on the Green, Islington - Family-friendly by Day
One of Islington's oldest pubs is for both adults and kids.
Complete with an outside area that boasts views across the green, children are welcome until 6pm.
Though its extensive food menu is for everyone, this pub's gin lab and bottomless brunch are exclusively for the grown ups.
Visit craft-pubs.co.uk/foxonthegreenislington for more information.
Address: 1 Islington Green, N1 2XH
The Landseer Arms, Upper Holloway - Park Nearby
The Landseer Arms is described as a spacious, traditional pub with a family-friendly outdoor area.
In terms of entertaining the kids, reviewers have highlighted the pub's proximity to a small park.
While that's perfect for letting the little ones run off some steam, adults can avail of the £7 lunch offer on weekdays.
Visit landseerarms.com/ for further information.
Address: 37 Landseer Road, Upper Holloway, N19 4JU