New Italian restaurant will bring ‘a touch of Mayfair’ to Muswell Hill

Published: 8:01 AM May 19, 2021

Attimi will open on May 26 bringing a high-end feel to Muswell Hill's Broadway - Credit: Attimi Restaurant London

"Authentic Italian cuisine" is coming to Muswell Hill, promising to bring a contemporary twist to generational recipes and an extensive fine wine list that is sure to impress.

Owner Andrea Cassola will open Attimi restaurant at 240 The Broadway on Wednesday, May 26.

Andrea previously worked as the operational manager of Italian restaurant and wine bar Calici in Belsize, and was inspired to open his own restaurant.

The high-end 45-cover restaurant is awash with a calming palette that is accentuated by eye-catching textiles and features such as an exposed stone wall.

He said it aims to bring a “touch of Mayfair” to Muswell Hill, “although it is not casual, it is not quite fine dining but offers a perfect in-between”.

Polpo Arrostito: roasted octopus, paprika and potato terrine with 'nduja reduction - Credit: Attimi Restaurant London

“The dishes that we present to our customers are high end but at an affordable price. We want to become the restaurant where you can have that nice meal at a fair price point,” said the 45-year-old.

Executive development chef Matteo Berengo, who works as part of the team at Michelin-Guide featured restaurant Enoteca Di Buttrio, will be creating the menus at Attimi alongside Andrea and his head chef.

A couple of Andrea’s menu highlights include the low-temperature cooked veal and freshly seared tuna with anchovies capers mayonnaise and veal jus; the spaghetti with essence of red prawns, burrata and croutons; and the fruit cheesecake for dessert.

“We are keeping the basic ingredients but adding a modern and unique flair. The food is amazing and I am sure it will blow our customers minds.”

Andrea's favourite dish "Il nostro Vitello Tonnato": - Credit: Attimi Restaurant London

Attimi – Italiaan for “moments” – boasts over 100 predominantly Italian wines, that are available to enjoy by the glass, carafe or bottle.

“We are excited to open our doors and can’t wait to welcome you all to our restaurant. We hope that you will love it as much as we do,” said Andrea.

Mango yogurt and passion fruit cheesecake. - Credit: Attimi Restaurant London

Opening hours will be midday until 10.30pm, Monday to Friday, and 10.00 am until 10.30pm on weekends.

You can follow Attimi on Instagram @attimi_restaurants_london and Facebook @attimirestaurants.

Restaurant bookings can be made via the website here: Attimi Restaurants | London