International food festival coming to Islington this month

A festival celebrating food from around the world returns to London this month.

Islington's Business Design Centre hosts The National Geographic Traveller Food Festival on the weekend of July 16-17, featuring workshops and masterclasses.

It is the first time the festival has been held since 2019 and the line-up includes Jose Pizarro, Grace Dent, Fuchsia Dunlop, Olia Hercules, and Richard Corrigan.

Heading up the main stage on the Saturday will be Spanish chef and restaurateur Jose Pizarro, followed by author, food writer and specialist in Chinese – particularly Sichuan – food Fuchsia Dunlop.

Further names include British chef Jack Stein, Ukrainian writer and chef Olia Hercules, Ping Coombes, who will be exploring the cuisine of her Malaysian heritage, and Irish chef and restaurateur Richard Corrigan.

On the Sunday, chef Aldo Zilli will give visitors a glimpse into an Italian kitchen alongside Korean-American TV chef Judy Joo. Foodies can look forward to a discussion with journalist and food critic Jay Rayner, as well as demonstrations from Nepalese chef Santosh Shah and British chef and television broadcaster Andi Oliver.

Tickets are £20 and available via foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk