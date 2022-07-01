Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Food & Drink

International food festival coming to Islington this month

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 10:43 AM July 1, 2022
The National Geographic Traveller Food Festival returns to Islington's Business Design Centre

The National Geographic Traveller Food Festival returns to Islington's Business Design Centre - Credit: Gizem Kumbaraci

A festival celebrating food from around the world returns to London this month.

Islington's Business Design Centre hosts The National Geographic Traveller Food Festival on the weekend of July 16-17, featuring workshops and masterclasses.

It is the first time the festival has been held since 2019 and the line-up includes Jose Pizarro, Grace Dent, Fuchsia Dunlop, Olia Hercules, and Richard Corrigan.

Heading up the main stage on the Saturday will be Spanish chef and restaurateur Jose Pizarro, followed by author, food writer and specialist in Chinese – particularly Sichuan – food Fuchsia Dunlop.

Further names include British chef Jack Stein, Ukrainian writer and chef Olia Hercules, Ping Coombes, who will be exploring the cuisine of her Malaysian heritage, and Irish chef and restaurateur Richard Corrigan.

On the Sunday, chef Aldo Zilli will give visitors a glimpse into an Italian kitchen alongside Korean-American TV chef Judy Joo. Foodies can look forward to a discussion with journalist and food critic Jay Rayner, as well as demonstrations from Nepalese chef Santosh Shah and British chef and television broadcaster Andi Oliver.

Tickets are £20 and available via foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk

Islington News
North London News
London

Don't Miss

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Woodchurch Road, West Hampstead, where two cars had collided

London Live News

Police probe reports of shooting at scene of crash in West Hampstead

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
UCL Academy in Swiss Cottage

Academy to crack down on 'boisterous' behaviour after inspection

Melissa Fishman

Logo Icon
Harry Prosser

Knife Crime

Heath patrols to increase after fisherman robbed at knifepoint

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Gabriels at Koko, June 21, 2022

Review

'Gabriels stun Koko – superstardom seems inevitable'

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon