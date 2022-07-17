Highgate restaurant hosts event for Bangladesh charity

A Highgate restaurant held a celebratory event for a charity which runs a village for women and children in Bangladesh.

The lunch at Namaaste Highgate, on July 12, was hosted by chef Sabbir Karim who is a trustee of the Sreepur Village.

The charity's village works with mothers and their children, giving them a home, a livelihood and literacy training.

Guests at the event included Pat Kerr, founder of Sreepur, mayor of Camden Cllr Nasim Ali OBE, Tulip Siddiq MP and Zahid Ul Islam, from Bangladesh's high commission in London.

Sabbir Karim said in a speech that he got involved in Sreepur in 1996 when he journeyed to Dhaka as part of British Airways' cabin crew.

"The next day, the whole crew went to visit the Sreepur Village and we spent time with the children," he said. "From then on I continued my connection with Sreepur, and for the past five years I have been a trustee.

"It’s a great charity offering nutritious meals, health care, education and empowering mothers with the skills that will enable them to independently provide a sustainable future for their families.”

Visit www.sreepurvillage.org