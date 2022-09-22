Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Thai restaurant chain coming to Muswell Hill

André Langlois

Published: 2:57 PM September 22, 2022
A Thai restaurant chain will be moving into the premises vacated by Bill's in Muswell Hill.

Giggling Squid is due to open at 107 Muswell Hill Road in mid-2023.

The chain was launched in 2002 in Brighton by Andy and Pranee Laurillard, and has more than 50 branches across the country, mainly in the south of England.

London locations currently include Wimbledon, Kingston Upon Thames and Hornchurch.

Dishes on a varied menu might include Thai Melting Beef, Lamb Shank Massaman and Phuket Mussels.

According to the Giggling Squid website: "The excitement is building as we fit out our new Thai restaurant on Muswell Hill Rd, Muswell Hill (old Bill’s Restaurant location) – installing banquettes, hanging our stunning wallpaper, adding floral details.

"The team are also getting ready and can’t wait to throw open the doors and welcome our new guests."

The website adds: "Each dish – from our famous Salt & Pepper Squid to crowd-pleasing Sticky Chicken – is a work of love, exploring Thailand’s richness of natural ingredients from the land and sea and crafted by our expert Thai chefs."

