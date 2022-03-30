Rooftop cocktail and taco bar coming to Camden Stables

The Lucky Club Camden completes Camden Market's £2m refurbishment of The North Yard. - Credit: The Lucky Club

A swanky cocktail and taco bar specialising in margaritas and mezcal cocktails is coming to a roof terrace in Camden Stables this May.

The Lucky Club, a cocktail bar in the heart of Mayfair specialising in Bao and Asian small plates, is opening a second branch in the heart of Camden on May 13.

The Grade II listed, historic horse hospital and former PROUD terrace site has received a £2 million investment to create the new roof top with year-round alfresco drinking and dining.

Lucky Club Camden's menu will revolve around tacos and tostadas including a pulled lamb birria taco and coconut ceviche tostada.

The rooftop eatery will also be serving up seven different margaritas, such as its Frozen Naranjarita (tequila, mandarin, lime and agave) and Pepino Margarita (tequila, Cointreau, fresh cucumber juice, lime, agave and salt). If you roll a lucky number seven on a dice, your cocktail will be on the house.

Co-founder Louis Hartshorn said: “The Lucky Club name was born from an appreciation for being able to do what we love, day in, day out.

"For our first foray into hospitality, we wanted to create spaces where an inclusive atmosphere, good food and amazing cocktails can be enjoyed by all.”