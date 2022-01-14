London has countless vegan options to choose from this Veganuary - Credit: Rebel Vegan

Veganuary has become synonymous with the first month of the year, as huge numbers go plant-based for 30 days.

The Veganuary campaign claims that more than half a million people tried going vegan in January last year, with major chains such as McDonald's and Greggs following the trend with their latest offerings.

London - named the world’s most vegan-friendly city in 2018 and 2019 by vegan platform HappyCow - is home to a plethora of delicious meat-free eateries.

Here's a round-up of some top-rated restaurants to try this Veganuary:

Mildreds

With branches in Camden, Dalston, King's Cross and Soho, Mildred's serves "internationally inspired plant-based" food to hungry Londoners.

This Veganuary, the chain launched some brand new specials, including a Katsu hot dog, Plum Tofu Gua Bao buns and White Miso broth, as well as special mocktails for those going dry for the month.

For more information and booking, visit: www.mildreds.co.uk

Andu Café

Dalston's Andu Café claims to be the first vegan Ethiopian restaurant in the UK.

Tucked away on Kingsland High Street, diners can choose between the Sampler or Traditional options, with Injera (Ethiopian flatbread), Misir Wot (lentils) and Tikil Gomen (vegetable stew) on the menu.

For more information, visit: www.anduvegancafe.com

Ready Burger

Vegan doesn't have to mean salads and grains - Ready Burger is a fast-food burger joint that just happens to be plant-based.

Taking on McDonald's with its fried comfort food and low prices, Ready Burger has branches in Crouch End and on Finchley Road.

For more information, visit: www.readyburger.co.uk

Haringey fast food restaurant Ready Burger is 100 per cent plant-based - Credit: Hove & Co Photography

Mr Singh's

Not strictly vegan, but this vegetarian pizza chain - which has a branch in Gants Hill - deserves a mention.

Mr Singh's is perfect for a family meal out, describing itself as a "laid back, fun filled place where you can relax, chill and eat delicious vegetarian food".

For more information and bookings, visit: mrsinghspizza.co.uk

Vegan Tofu

This classy Upper Street Chinese restaurant is 100 per cent plant-based (the name is a bit of a giveaway).

With chefs from Sichuan, the Cantonese south of China and the north-eastern Dongbei region, Tofu Vegan is usually packed, with queues lining the streets.

Address: 105 Upper Street, N1 1QN

For more information, visit: www.tofuvegan.com/home

The decor is bright and airy at Tofu Vegan - Credit: Rashmi Naryan

Rebel Vegan at Giraffe

This month, seven Giraffe branches have been given a "plant-based make-over" that is "all plants, no bull" by Rebel Vegan.

Customers can tuck into a Nashville Hot ChiQin Burger, La Habana Burger, loaded fries and vegan milkshakes.

The King's Cross branch is located at: Unit 2/3, Mezzanine Level, King’s Cross Railway Station, N1C 9AL

For more information, visit: www.giraffe.net

Rebel Vegan has taken over selected Giraffe branches in London - Credit: Rebel Vegan

Temple of Seitan

Conceived in Hackney in 2017, Temple of Seitan quickly became a hit with its Chick'n Fillets and creamy Mac n Cheese.

The multi-award winning eatery now also serves Camden with its sit-down restaurant, as well as King's Cross, Wood Green, Hammersmith and Brixton and Waterloo.

For more information, visit: www.templeofseitan.co.uk

Temple of Seitan in Parkway, Camden - Credit: André Langlois

Purezza

Ranked top of Abillion's 10 best vegan-friendly restaurants 2022, Camden's Purezza has proved popular with people looking for vegan alternatives to the Italian classic.

Hailed as the UK’s first 100pc vegan pizzeria, its plant-based mozzarella took years for the founders to develop, resulting in a product that "tastes and melts much like the real deal".

Address: 45-47 Parkway, Camden Town, NW1 7PN

For more information and bookings, visit: purezza.co.uk

Wagamama

Though this popular noodle chain isn't strictly a vegan, or even vegetarian, restaurant, Wagamama's menu is now 50pc plant-based.

Alongside its vegan and vegetarian menus, the Asian diner has launched a Veganuary exclusive - Tempura T-ish and Bang Bang Yaki Imo.

Wagamama has branches across London, including in Hampstead, Stratford, Wembley, Bow, Canary Wharf and Old Street.

Find your nearest Wagamama here: www.wagamama.com/restaurants/london