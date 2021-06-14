Quality Indian take-away fresh from Crouch End's 'Bazaar'

Review

Published: 4:50 PM June 14, 2021

Barbers Bazaar offers delivery or collection only Indian food cooked in kitchens in Crouch End and Kentish Town - Credit: Barbers Bazaar

An inventive take on classic Indian dishes, Barbers Bazaar is the inspiration of Cinnamon Club founding chef Abdul Yaseen.

Named after the families of barbers working in India and Pakistan's food markets before Partition, these delivery and collection only kitchens in Crouch End and Kentish Town are serving up restaurant-quality dishes.

Like many we grew used to ordering in during lockdown. But our Friday night takeaway from the Bazaar had us sighing with pleasure. It's not only that the spicing is deep and the flavours punchy, but the textures, ingredients and seasoning in each dish were defined in way that banished memories of brown sauce take-aways.

You could start with a classic samosa or bhaji, but my favourite was the Dal Sev Papdi Chat, a north Indian street food snack of deep fried crispy crackers, masala potato, chickpea, yoghurt and mint.

The 'devil' chicken wings with garlic and yoghurt straight from the tandoori oven had us wishing out loud for the recipe, (they're marinaded for 24 hours before cooking.) And a Paneer Subz Methi Korma in a fenugreek and cashew sauce brought lovey warm spicing to the cheese.

Barbers Bazaar menu includes delicious pilau rice, dips and chutneys - Credit: Barbers Bazaar

Lamb Sag Bhuna Masala was beautifully tender slow-cooked meat in a garlicky spinach sauce with a glow of chili while Handi Chicken Lababdar - chicken thighs in caramelised onion and tomato sauce - elevated a potentially standard masala dish to another level.

A comforting Tarka daal (not sure I could distinguish all 5 different types of lentil), chewy crisp nan, a silky aubergine side, and various dips and chutneys rounded off the feast.

I never much go for Indian sweets and puddings but if you want to try the caramelised milk dumpling Gulab Jamun is a classic. For those wanting an Indian twist on the burger Yaseen has created an intriguing sounding cumin scented bun with either tandoori chicken or pulled smoked beef.

Since moving to London from India 19 years ago his food has won legions of awards, not least at Westminster institution The Cinnamon Club and City Modern Indian Darbaar.

Devil tandoori chicken wings are marinaded in yoghurt chili and fenugreek for 24 hours before cooking - Credit: Barbers Bazaar

It gladdens the stomach to see him bringing his invention and expertise to a hearty quality take-out food for our hungry north London neighbourhoods.

Order by phone, website or through UberEats, Deliveroo and Just Eat for delivery within a 2-mile radius of 27, Tottenham Lane Crouch End or a 2.5 mile radius of Regis Road, Kentish Town. Last orders Tuesday to Sunday 10pm

https://barbersbazaar.com/