Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Food & Drink

Camden members' club reopens after three-year hiatus

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 5:29 PM March 21, 2022
Bar in the roof terrace restaurant.

Bar in the roof terrace restaurant. - Credit: Lesley Lau

Camden's exclusive members' club, House of KOKO, is set to reopen this April.

One-hundred-and-twenty-two years after it originally opened, KOKO is getting ready to open its doors following a three year, £70million restoration and redevelopment.

The historic 19th century theatre has been transformed into a 50,000 square foot live music venue, featuring the beautifully restored Victorian theatre, immersive new Fly Tower experience, and the new day-to-night Café KOKO, all open to the public.  

Private dining room in House of Koko

Private dining room. - Credit: Lesley Lau

In addition, its membership community will have access to four new floors for members, secret shows within the main theatre and a newly established programme of cultural events.

The House of KOKO will offer its members access to a beautiful roof terrace and restaurant, dome cocktail bar, penthouse and recording studio, piano room, library, a hidden speakeasy, stage kitchen, cocktail bar and secret vinyl rooms, designed by interior design studio Pirajean Lees in collaboration with KOKO’s founder and creative director, Olly Bengough. 

A percentage of membership fees will go back into KOKO's new foundation, which launches later this year as a registered charity. The foundation will begin with a focus on projects within its community of Camden.   

Camden News
North West London News

Don't Miss

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on the plane home from Iran

Free Nazanin

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe returns to family in the UK

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Athlone House in Highgate, by Hampstead Heath

Three great houses of Highgate, their Russian owners and sanctions

Simon Crow

Logo Icon
Harris, from Harrier Mill, Henlow, in Bedfordshire, was jailed for six years at St Albans Crown Court.

London Live News

Jailed: Kentish Town man after 'sickening' attack in supermarket car park

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Crouch End-based entrepreneur Dominique Woolf is in the final five in Jamie Oliver's new TV show

TV

Crouch End entrepreneur in final five of Jamie Oliver's new show

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon