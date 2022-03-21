Camden members' club reopens after three-year hiatus

Camden's exclusive members' club, House of KOKO, is set to reopen this April.

One-hundred-and-twenty-two years after it originally opened, KOKO is getting ready to open its doors following a three year, £70million restoration and redevelopment.

The historic 19th century theatre has been transformed into a 50,000 square foot live music venue, featuring the beautifully restored Victorian theatre, immersive new Fly Tower experience, and the new day-to-night Café KOKO, all open to the public.

Private dining room. - Credit: Lesley Lau

In addition, its membership community will have access to four new floors for members, secret shows within the main theatre and a newly established programme of cultural events.

The House of KOKO will offer its members access to a beautiful roof terrace and restaurant, dome cocktail bar, penthouse and recording studio, piano room, library, a hidden speakeasy, stage kitchen, cocktail bar and secret vinyl rooms, designed by interior design studio Pirajean Lees in collaboration with KOKO’s founder and creative director, Olly Bengough.

A percentage of membership fees will go back into KOKO's new foundation, which launches later this year as a registered charity. The foundation will begin with a focus on projects within its community of Camden.