Puppy pampering, parties and pastry: Inside Hampstead's Dandie Dog Cafe

Gallery

Published: 12:10 PM September 21, 2021

Dogs get five star treatment at Hampstead's new doggie café - Credit: Cookie Sami

For pooches who enjoy the finer things in life, Hampstead's new dog cafe is the paw-fect lunch spot.

Dandie Dog Cafe on Heath Street first opened in September last year, but days later it was forced to close due to the pandemic.

Having re-opened in May, owner Cookie Sami said customers can now make full use of the cafe's facilities.

She told the Ham&High: "We're not really counting last year, it feels like September was a dry run.

"For the next couple of months, we're just wanting to get the word out.

You may also want to watch:

"We're still quite a new concept, so it's about spreading the word."

Dandie owner Cookie Sami smiles with colleague Taylor and fluffy visitor Ziggy - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Hampstead Village venue offers human and canine refreshments, doggie birthday parties and even yoga sessions where owners and pets alike can practice their "downward dog" poses.

Also available are DIY dog washing facilities, complimentary dog beds for furry companions to relax in and doggie drying robes after a walk in the rain.

"It feels magical to have our furry customers and human customers back again," Cookie said.

"We're doing what we were made to do, and bringing joy back to people's lives and feeling like we're in our own little happy place here, it's just a really lovely feeling.

"We're so delighted to be back open."

Dandie, named after the Dandie Dinmont terrier dog breed, is an oasis for Hampstead's pet-loving residents, where canine guests are just as welcome as their owners.

Dogs can tuck into bangers and mash - Credit: Cookie Sami

"There aren't many places where the dog has such a good time, and the humans can as well," Cookie said.

"You get nourished wonderfully."

The varied canine menu includes "courgetti and meatballs", shepherd's pie cupcakes" and Scoop's vanilla ice-cream for pudding.

Meanwhile, humans can tuck into vegetarian goodies including smashed avocado on sourdough toast, vegan mac'n'cheese or a selection of small sharing plates.

The café serves sourdough from Heath Street Bakehouse - Credit: Cookie Sami

The cafe houses a luxury boutique, including hemp wellness treats, raincoat onesies, sequin bomber jackets and doggie bowties.

"Dogs bring joy to our lives anyway, and we need to appreciate them more, and this is a place where they feel appreciated and where they can have fun," Cookie said.

"I think it's important that more places allow dogs in, because everyone loves them."

Raincoats are available for walks in wet weather - Credit: Cookie Sami

Getting active with doggie yoga - Credit: Cookie Sami

Mr Bumble, the Dandie Dinmont Terrier - Credit: Cookie Sami

Human and canine guests can enjoy the cafe's facilities - Credit: Cookie Sami

Dandie Dog Café officially opened last September - Credit: Cookie Sami

Scrambled egg and iced lattes are on offer for humans - Credit: Cookie Sami

Doggie drying robes are available to borrow and buy - Credit: Cookie Sami

Customers tuck into doggie birthday cakes, wearing Dandie tutus - Credit: Cookie Sami