Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Food & Drink

Gallery

Puppy pampering, parties and pastry: Inside Hampstead's Dandie Dog Cafe

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:10 PM September 21, 2021   
dandie dog cafe

Dogs get five star treatment at Hampstead's new doggie café - Credit: Cookie Sami

For pooches who enjoy the finer things in life, Hampstead's new dog cafe is the paw-fect lunch spot.

Dandie Dog Cafe on Heath Street first opened in September last year, but days later it was forced to close due to the pandemic.

Having re-opened in May, owner Cookie Sami said customers can now make full use of the cafe's facilities.

She told the Ham&High: "We're not really counting last year, it feels like September was a dry run.

"For the next couple of months, we're just wanting to get the word out.

You may also want to watch:

"We're still quite a new concept, so it's about spreading the word."

Cookie Sami

Dandie owner Cookie Sami smiles with colleague Taylor and fluffy visitor Ziggy - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Hampstead Village venue offers human and canine refreshments, doggie birthday parties and even yoga sessions where owners and pets alike can practice their "downward dog" poses.

Most Read

  1. 1 How did a double-decker bus crash straight into a Crouch End house?
  2. 2 Spot the '90s pop stars in the Never Mind the Buzzcocks identity parade
  3. 3 Man jailed for rape of young girl in north London 40 years ago
  1. 4 'It's devastating': Golders Green mother speaks out about rare genetic disease
  2. 5 Four charged following reports of antisemitism in St John's Wood
  3. 6 Explore 8 of north London's prettiest streets
  4. 7 Theatre review: Crouch End and Upminster collide in modern love story
  5. 8 'My theatre group saved my life on a Zoom call,' says amputee
  6. 9 Man left with £1,200 vet bill after puppy 'mauled' on Hampstead Heath
  7. 10 Christmas at Kenwood: 'Winter wonderland' primed for Hampstead Heath

Also available are DIY dog washing facilities, complimentary dog beds for furry companions to relax in and doggie drying robes after a walk in the rain.

"It feels magical to have our furry customers and human customers back again," Cookie said.

"We're doing what we were made to do, and bringing joy back to people's lives and feeling like we're in our own little happy place here, it's just a really lovely feeling.

"We're so delighted to be back open."

Dandie, named after the Dandie Dinmont terrier dog breed, is an oasis for Hampstead's pet-loving residents, where canine guests are just as welcome as their owners.

dandie dog cafe

Dogs can tuck into bangers and mash - Credit: Cookie Sami

"There aren't many places where the dog has such a good time, and the humans can as well," Cookie said.

"You get nourished wonderfully."

The varied canine menu includes "courgetti and meatballs", shepherd's pie cupcakes" and Scoop's vanilla ice-cream for pudding.

Meanwhile, humans can tuck into vegetarian goodies including smashed avocado on sourdough toast, vegan mac'n'cheese or a selection of small sharing plates.

dandie dog cafe

The café serves sourdough from Heath Street Bakehouse - Credit: Cookie Sami

The cafe houses a luxury boutique, including hemp wellness treats, raincoat onesies, sequin bomber jackets and doggie bowties.

"Dogs bring joy to our lives anyway, and we need to appreciate them more, and this is a place where they feel appreciated and where they can have fun," Cookie said.

"I think it's important that more places allow dogs in, because everyone loves them."

dandie dog cafe

Raincoats are available for walks in wet weather - Credit: Cookie Sami

dandie dog cafe

Getting active with doggie yoga - Credit: Cookie Sami

dandie dog cafe

Mr Bumble, the Dandie Dinmont Terrier - Credit: Cookie Sami

dandie dog cafe

Human and canine guests can enjoy the cafe's facilities - Credit: Cookie Sami

dandie dog cafe

Dandie Dog Café officially opened last September - Credit: Cookie Sami

dandie dog cafe

Scrambled egg and iced lattes are on offer for humans - Credit: Cookie Sami

Dandie Dog cafe

Doggie drying robes are available to borrow and buy - Credit: Cookie Sami

dandie dog cafe

Customers tuck into doggie birthday cakes, wearing Dandie tutus - Credit: Cookie Sami

dandie dog cafe

Canine guests can enjoy a range of healthy snacks - Credit: Cookie Sami

Pets
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

lobster

Hampstead Heath

'Lobster-like creature' pulled from Hampstead Heath ladies' pond

Jacob Phillips LDRS

Logo Icon
Crayfish

Hampstead Heath

'Real harm to wildlife': Invasive crayfish in Hampstead Heath Ponds

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
This former Hamstead police station could become home to Abacus Belsize. Picture: HARRY TAYLOR

Planning and Development

Old Hampstead police station sold by Department for Education at £4m loss

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
David Hansen, owner of 28 Church Row restaurant

Food and Drink

'Family unit': 28 Church Row wins readers' favourite restaurant

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon