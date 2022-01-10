Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Food & Drink

Calling all sausage roll fans - Greggs opens in Green Lanes

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 3:34 PM January 10, 2022
Greggs has opened a new branch in Green Lanes, Haringey

Greggs has opened a new branch in Green Lanes, Haringey - Credit: Greggs

Greggs bakery has opened a new branch in Green Lanes, meaning customers can grab one of its popular vegan sausage roll throughout Veganuary.

The Arena Shopping Park store, which opens today - January 10 - has created 12 new jobs around Harringay Green Lanes, according to the bakery.

Greggs retail and people director Roisin Currie said: “Our new shop [provides] customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Shop manager Laura Clark added: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

"We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or click and collect.”

The bakery has more than 2,000 branches across the UK

The bakery has more than 2,000 branches across the UK - Credit: Greggs

The north London branch is one of more than 2,100 shops nationwide, which serve over six million customers a week.

Address: Unit 4A, Arena Shopping Park, Green Lanes, Haringey, N4 1ED

Most Read

  1. 1 'Too much focus on cycling in Haringey Council's plan'
  2. 2 Highgate LTN proposals 'don't bear thinking about' say residents
  3. 3 Former Big Issue seller now heads up multi-million pound fashion firm
  1. 4 Chipotle application to serve fast food in West Hampstead
  2. 5 Labour Highgate candidate: "It’s where I’ve always called home”
  3. 6 Planning inspector rejects Swiss Cottage developer's appeal
  4. 7 Deadline looming to comment on Haringey's Walking and Cycling Action Plan
  5. 8 Dodgy landlord ordered to pay £64k over illegal HMO on Ripple Road
  6. 9 Omicron forces Highgate pub to undergo “restructure”
  7. 10 Crime fighting council officers to patrol every ward in Barnet
London Live News
Food and Drink
Haringey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Regent's Park Barracks in 2022

Inside Camden’s most secret site: Regent's Park Barracks

Martin Plaut

Logo Icon
A man has died on the tracks near Hornsey railway station Picture: BTP

Man dies after being struck by train in Hornsey

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Litter in London

Staff told to target ethnic minorities with littering fines, tribunal hears

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
The Best Western Palm Hotel in Childs Hill

'Saturation point': Childs Hill residents condemn plans for Palm Hotel 

Saskia Rowlands

Logo Icon