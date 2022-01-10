Calling all sausage roll fans - Greggs opens in Green Lanes
- Credit: Greggs
Greggs bakery has opened a new branch in Green Lanes, meaning customers can grab one of its popular vegan sausage roll throughout Veganuary.
The Arena Shopping Park store, which opens today - January 10 - has created 12 new jobs around Harringay Green Lanes, according to the bakery.
Greggs retail and people director Roisin Currie said: “Our new shop [provides] customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”
Shop manager Laura Clark added: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.
"We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or click and collect.”
The north London branch is one of more than 2,100 shops nationwide, which serve over six million customers a week.
Address: Unit 4A, Arena Shopping Park, Green Lanes, Haringey, N4 1ED
