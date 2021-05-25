Street food truck Kalimera opens Greek fusion restaurant

Published: 10:03 AM May 25, 2021

"Modern interpretations of Greek and Mediterranean food" will be served up at new Crouch End restaurant Kalimera.

Due to open on June 22, the Tottenham Lane eaterie follows the success of Télémaque Argyriou's street food truck which has plied its trade in Camden Market and beyond.

The Athens-born former banker is now launching his first restaurant with souvlaki wraps, pies and boxes by day, and the likes of braised artichokes in yoghurt and lemon, pistachio feta in filo, or monkfish skewers with courgette, fennel and salsa verde by night.

“I’m sitting in the middle of this going-to-be Kalimera Restaurant, and I’m very happy," said the 45-year-old.

“Every day it looks better and I’m happy for all these years. It’s been worth the time and the effort."

Télémaque studied law then went into banking, moving from France to work in the City in 2010. Then in 2015 he started his street food business.

“I’m not a chef by trade but the city was quite a miserable place. I was feeling quite sad, and I had lots of years before I retired and said 'I don’t want to do this, I want to do something personal that really makes me happy, it has to be around food because I love food.'”

He chose the name Kalimera after brainstorming with friends: “It means good morning in Greek. All my friends said ‘oh Greece, I love it. I even know a couple of words: Kalimera’. As a phrase it's very welcoming."

Suppliers include olive oil and olives from Télémaque’s family farm in Laconia, southern Greece which will also be for sale in the restaurant. Telemaque chose Crouch End for the 40-cover restaurant after working at a Kerb food market outside Hornsey Town Hall.

"We still have people who are still in touch with us who have come to find us in Camden market," he said.

“I like the fact that Crouch End is a village with lots of independent retailers and restaurants. We fit into that.”

Kalimara replaces Italian/Scottish fusion restaurant Irvin, and Télémaque is anxious to continue its legacy.

“There was a guy who told me ‘I found my first and only true love in this place’. You cannot disappoint these people. I would like to bring continuity as a unique place in Crouch End where people can make beautiful memories.”

Kalimera will have a soft launch from June 14 with half-price food.

“We hope it’s going to be the best possible from day one, but they can give us some feedback for the grand opening.”

Kalimera 43 Topsfield Parade, Tottenham Lane N8.

https://www.kalimera-streetfood.co.uk/