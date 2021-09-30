Go bananas for Gorillas' grocery deliveries in 10 minutes

Published: 1:05 PM September 30, 2021 Updated: 1:06 PM September 30, 2021

Gorillas aims to delivery groceries in 10 minutes or less via E bike - Credit: Supplied

Headquartered in Holloway Road, Gorillas is a rapid delivery service that aims to courier 2,000 essential grocery items to your door by E bike in 10 minutes or less.

Items on the app are at normal retail prices with a delivery fee of around £1.80. Founded in Berlin, Gorillas aims to shake up the traditional weekly shop by giving customers flexibility and good quality as they buy fewer items more frequently, when needed. They also avoid plastic packaging with groceries arriving in paper bags and cardboard boxes.

Gorillas uses paper and cardboard packaging and encourages its suppliers to do the same - Credit: Supplied

A spokeswoman said: "Using grocery on demand services like Gorillas reduces the chances of food going to waste in the fridge, which often happens when doing bigger weekly shops."

Launched in London in Feb 2021, there are now 24 warehouses across the capital including one of the smallest in Kentish Town and others in Islington and Holloway. With a team of riders on standby to speed your order to your door, the small and plentiful model allows them to keep their 10 minute delivery promise to customers within a 1-2 mile radius of each warehouse.

With 24 warehouses across London they can keep their pledge to deliver within 10 minutes in a 1-2 mile radius. - Credit: Supplied

Inevitably the service boomed during lockdown: "We found a large number of people were choosing to use the app instead of going to supermarkets, however we’re seeing the trend for grocery on demand services isn’t going anywhere."

You may also want to watch:

A keen supporter of local businesses, they offer products that can’t be found in most supermarkets, including smaller businesses like Hackney Gelato, 58 Gin, MOTH cocktails and Caravan Coffee. All meat is sourced from quality West London butchers H G Walters.

"We offer artisan ice cream from our friends at Hackney Gelato, plant-based milks and coffees from Minor Figures and a range of alcohol from East London Liquor Company and London Fields Brewery. We’re always looking for unique local products to stock on the app."

The app is also popular with working parents wanting to cut down on the time, stress and waste of a supermarket visit.

"The average UK family spends over three thousand pounds a year on groceries, including an extra £50 of unwanted items to their baskets in each trip, which can be prevented by only shopping for what you need throughout the week."

https://gorillas.io/en



