Bread and soup: a match made in Gail's

Natoora soup made with Delica pumpkin and chili is now available daily at Gail's bakeries throughout London - Credit: Courtesy of Natoora/Gail's

Bread and soup is a classic match, and bakery chain Gail's has paired up with high end grocers Natoora to offer delicious fresh soups with their loaves.

Made with veg and pulses from independent growers who can trace their produce back to seed, the broths feature hearty seasonal flavours such as Delica pumpkin from Mantua Italy, Jerusalem artichokes from Francois in Dunkirk, and cocco bianco beans.

Made for Gail's bakeries, the first soups to launch are Catalogna chicory lemon and white bean, and Delica pumpkin. Available daily from 11am, they are designed to be paired with loaves such as Seeded Sourdough and Waste Less sourdough.

The soups are created by Natoora especially for Gail's 79 London bakeries and each is designed to pair with one of their signature loaves such as Waste Less sourdough or seeded sourdough - Credit: Charlotte Schreiber

Gail's started in Hampstead High Street in 2005 and has grown to 79 London bakeries including St John's Wood, South End Green, Belsize Park, West Hampstead, Highgate, and Crouch End.

Natora started life in 2004 as an online farmers market connecting customers to butchers, fishmongers, growers, and cheesemongers, before selling seasonal, sustainably sourced fruit and veg to top chefs and restaurants such as The River Cafe. They have since paired up with Ocado and Wholefoods and in 2020 started home delivery of chefs' favourite produce.

Visit gailsbread.co.uk and www.natoora.co.uk




















