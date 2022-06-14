Bake Gail's fudgy brownies at home with handy kit

Review

In our house, we all have our favourite order from Gail's – mine's the rosemary and potato sourdough, and cinnamon buns.

And the chain, which opened its first bakery in Hampstead High Street in 2005, has always been good at sharing recipes with fans. Now they can recreate some of the magic at home with a kit for their delicious fudgy chocolate and pecan brownies.

The postie delivers them in a recyclable cardboard box, with a clear set of instructions and ingredients neatly weighed out. There's a 200g bag of 70% chocolate drops, another of combined caster (200g) and brown sugar, (120g) and a third of mixed plain four (130g) and cocoa powder. (45g)

The kit arrives neatly packed and delivered to your door or can be collected from your local branch of Gail's - Credit: Steve Lancefield/Gail's

A sachet of sea salt goes in to the final mix, and pecans are scattered on top – if like us you aren't keen, you can go easy on the nuts. You add five eggs and 170g of unsalted butter, and the elbow grease of melting the chocolate and butter over a pan of hot water, and whisking eggs, sugar, then flour and cocoa together.

My teenager has been making Gail's brownies for years, so the kit was a breeze for him, but for those unsure there's a handy step by step video on YouTube. The only difficult bit is the instruction to leave them to cool overnight in the tin before slicing into 24 squares: "An essential stage for achieving fudgy brownies that demands serious willpower but it's worth the wait."

You supply eggs, butter, the tin and some elbow grease, Gail's does the rest - Credit: Steve Lancefield/Gail's

Reader, we did not manage it. But our unfudgy treats were still rich and moreish and were soon gone. We have pinned the recipe card to the fridge and will make them again, but for a fun halfway house between a bakery trip and a full on home baking session, the £18 kits are a nice idea. Even easier is the bake-at-home roll of chocolate chunk cookie dough for £12 included in the £42 Father's Day hamper alongside sourdough, coffee, orange juice, croissant and cinnamon bun.

To order a kit go to https://gailsbread.co.uk/ and find your closest branch for collection or delivery. Branches in Hampstead, St John's Wood, West Hampstead, Temple Fortune, St John's Wood, South End Green, Belsize Park, Swain's Lane, Highgate, Kentish Town and Maida Vale.