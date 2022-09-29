Cinquecento Hampstead: Quality pizzas in a glamorous setting

Review

Dishes at Cinquecento include meatballs and aubergine parmigiana alongside pasta, salads and their signature pizzas - Credit: Courtesy of Cinquecento

Hampstead's newest pizzeria has opened in style, serving quality Neapolitan fare in a glamorous setting.

Maid Vale-based owners Jacqui and Daniel Pittack proved their winning formula with previous restaurants in Chelsea and Portobello.

Their new venture welcomes diners via a flower-bedecked fairy light-studded terrace on Haverstock Hill. Inside it's decorated with original artworks, Italian tiles, and dramatic chandeliers. Seated on dark velvet banquettes at a candlelit table, your eye is drawn to a gleaming copper topped oven in the open kitchen.

Sipping a spritz of fresh passionfruit and prosecco, this stylish haven is a far cry from the industrial shared benches of many pizza joints. But does the food match up? Starters are pleasingly varied with bruschetta and salads featuring carefully sourced cured meats, cheeses, peppery wild rocket, and sundried tomatoes.

Maida Vale-based owners of Cinquecento Jacqui and Daniel Pittack - Credit: Andy Barnes

Hot starters include a gorgeous melting aubergine parmigiana topped with stringy fior di latte, child-pleasing crispy lasagne bites, and a bowl of Nonna's polpettini (meatballs) in a deep, silky sauce.

There are vegan options and a trio of gnocchi for those not fond of pizzas, which start at a reasonable £7.50 for a marinara, rising to £16 for my special of slow-cooked pancetta and porcini.

The thin bases carry the flavour of the woodfired oven, and the much vaunted 48-hour fermented dough - again courtesy of founders Emanuele and Melo's Nonna - gives a pillowy, chewy crust that lifts them above the ordinary. There are mouthwatering flavour combinations, and quality ingredients shine through - in a fennel-flecked sausage with garlicky friarelli, or a fiery Picantissima with fresh chilis, spicy salami and nduja. My delighted teenager grasped his water glass to cool things down, before casting his eye over the dessert menu.

Sicilian Cannolo - rolled pastries filled with ricotta and pistachio, and ice-cream cake will have to wait another day. He dived into a creamy pot of his favourite tiramisu, while I all I could manage was a curl of rich, dark chocolate gelato. With its reasonably prized offer, Cinquecento hits the sweet spot for adults and children alike.

The pizzas are made with 48 hour fermented dough made from nonna's secret recipe - Credit: Courtesy of Cinquecento

They will love the delicious pizzas, while the fine wines, extensive menu, and elegant decor turn the usual chore of taking them out for a Margarita into an indulgent treat.

Cinquecento is at 73, Haverstock Hill, Hampstead. Visit cinquecentopizzeria.com/about/